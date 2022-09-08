Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourmshome.com
Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb Honors the Fallen and Promotes Community
“Never forget” is a term that is often said when referencing the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Department ensures that no one will ever forget the great sacrifice, heroism, and emotions that took place that day through its annual Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb. This is the...
Commercial Dispatch
Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal
This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
wtva.com
UPDATE: Clerk dead, one arrested following robbery of Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week. SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s. MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of...
wtva.com
Fletcher death leading many women to learn self defense; Fulton offering classes
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton announced on Friday it’ll offer self-defense classes beginning Sept. 12. Open this link to learn more about the classes. This comes in the wake of the murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee. She was abducted while jogging and was found...
wcbi.com
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Airports Association Conference provides opportunity to review security measures after Tupelo plane theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Airports Association held the first full day of its annual conference in Starkville Thursday. It comes less than a week after the stolen plane incident in Tupelo. “Everybody’s airport is different,” says Tom Heanue, president of the MAA. “The things that may work...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
wtva.com
Stolen fire truck in Alcorn County recovered
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving the Sunday morning theft of a truck from a fire department. Law enforcement posted pictures on Facebook of the vehicle taken from the Union Center/Theo Volunteer Fire Department. One side of the truck has...
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.
Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
wtva.com
Aberdeen man arrested for Lowndes County home invasion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An Aberdeen man is accused of invading a Lowndes County home on Labor Day. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened at a home on Terrace View Lane. The victim claimed Jarett Cooperyoung Jr., 33, forced his way into...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas
Follow along for Live Updates on Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas.
wtva.com
Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll After Week 2
Mississippi State football received votes in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll with Week 3 action on the horizon.
wcbi.com
Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.
Commercial Dispatch
Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies
On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
wcbi.com
Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
Comments / 1