Tupelo, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ourmshome.com

Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb Honors the Fallen and Promotes Community

“Never forget” is a term that is often said when referencing the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Department ensures that no one will ever forget the great sacrifice, heroism, and emotions that took place that day through its annual Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb. This is the...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal

This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week. SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s. MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Daily Mississippian

Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman

EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Stolen fire truck in Alcorn County recovered

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving the Sunday morning theft of a truck from a fire department. Law enforcement posted pictures on Facebook of the vehicle taken from the Union Center/Theo Volunteer Fire Department. One side of the truck has...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen man arrested for Lowndes County home invasion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An Aberdeen man is accused of invading a Lowndes County home on Labor Day. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened at a home on Terrace View Lane. The victim claimed Jarett Cooperyoung Jr., 33, forced his way into...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies

On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
COLUMBUS, MS

