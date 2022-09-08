Read full article on original website
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
"Collection 02" by Theoreme Editions Brings Modern Design to Traditional Crafts
Theoreme Editions is set to present its second collection at Paris Design Week, alongside pieces by up-and-coming artists and designers that they’ve invited to join for the show. As part of the “Whatever Needs to Be Done” show, the Paris-based label – founded by David Giroire and Jérôme Bazzocchi...
Nike Accents This Air Max 90 With Corduroy
At this point, summer is all but finished for brands as more and more fall and winter looks emerge. For. , this has resulted in colorways pivoting from colorful arrangements and lightweight materials to autumnal palettes. Furthering this movement, the Swoosh has brought corduroy to the Air Max 90. The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker continues to play a key role in Nike’s annual footwear offerings with it now reaching 32 years of age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peter Saville Applies Joy Division Graphics to adidas Spezial's Pulsebeat
In April, Manchester United, , and Peter Saville came together for a three-way collaboration that played on Saville’s iconic Joy Division artwork for the seminal album, Unknown Pleasures. While much of the collection released, the sneakers — seen in the lookbook — failed to arrive, until now. Today, adidas Originals previews the Peter Saville x adidas Spezial Pulsebeat SPZL in “Core Black/Carbon,” which is set to arrive in a matter of days.
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
Nike Dunk Low Appears With a Navy and Teal Palette
Of all the silhouettes in ‘s cannon, there aren’t any that have as strong of momentum as the Dunk. General releases and collaborative offerings of the classic model continue to flood the sneaker market every month, and now the Swoosh team is adding this teal and navy colorway to its catalog.
Drake Delivers Hilarious Stand-up Comedy Routine at Nike's Maxim Awards
Drake delivered a comedic monologue at Nike’s Maxim Awards. Surprising the guests in attendance, the Toronto rapper showed his love for the Swoosh, arriving with the logo braided into his hair as well as sporting a microLED-embedded varsity jacket. His clever jokes ranged from taking digs at the Beaverton-based...
JOY Objects Launches With a Colorful First Collection
Swedish design brand JOY Objects has revealed its first collection at this year’s Stockholm Design Week. Made up of three chairs, the colorful first drop comes after the brand launched in the summer. Each has been made from aluminum and medium-density fibreboard and has been splashed with bright hues...
The Nike Dunk High "Panda" Receives a Worn-Out Makeover
The popularity of the Dunk silhouette is at an all-time high. As a result, the Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to pump out one pair after another, showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to introducing refreshed variations. From favored color-blocked styles to unique collaborative outputs, the model...
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
Gucci's Fall 2022 "Exquisite" Collection Delivers A Regal adidas Collaboration
Gucci‘s resulted in the Alessandro Michele-helmed house becoming the world’s hottest brand, and since it has doubled-down on these headline-grabbing collections with the teasing of the Harry Styles “HA HA HA” collection, a Billie Eilish-fronted campaign, and another campaign for the “Exquisite” collection that referenced Stanley Kubrick films. Now, the “Exquisite” collection has released, and littered between its usual runway-ready goods is a comprehensive second collaboration with adidas for men and women.
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Chlorophyll”
Following the reveal of a Dunk Low “Kumquat” with Safari-style Swooshes earlier this summer,. now offers the silhouette in an alternate “Chlorophyll” colorway. The upcoming pairs arrive in a white leather base with bright green suede overlays. “Cave Stone” speckles are imprinted across the side Swooshes and italicized Nike embroidery makes its way across the heel tabs. Rounding out the look are Nike logos decorating the tongue tabs and insoles, white midsoles, and green rubber outsoles.
Bleue Burnham's Exquisite Jewlery Explores "The Secret Life of Plants" for FW22
Bleue Burnham has been pioneering London’s burgeoning new-wave of jewelry designers for a number of years now, with his fine gold and silver pieces adorning the fingers, wrists and necks of the city’s most creative and in-the-know clientele. Now, with the launch of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection “The Secret Life of Plants,” Burnham is set for domination.
NEXUSVII and HUF Unveil a Collaborative "Daydream Believer" Capsule
In this age of streetwear, HUF can essentially be considered as one of the OG brands in the space. Lately, it’s been honing in on its collaborative catalog as it released a project with G-SHOCK and it’s gearing up to launch its highly-anticipated SB Dunk Low collaboration with Nike. Prior to Summer ending, it’s making room for another team-up that entails an apparel collection alongside NEXUSVII.
Nike Dunk High Receives the "Vachetta Tan" Treatment
When it comes to , it’s no secret that it’s collaborations and classic revivals tend to garner the most attention, but every so often the brand will bust out a general release that has the potential to make some noise. In the coming weeks, the Beaverton imprint is going to release a brand new “Vachetta Tan” colorway of its beloved Dunk High, and the pair’s official images have landed in our lap.
Helmut Lang and UNIQLO Reconnect for Classic Cut Jeans
Having established a relationship that stretches back to Fall/Winter 2014, in which Helmut Lang‘s then-creative director, Alexandre Plokohov worked with Japanese apparel giant UNIQLO on an array of comfortable sweats, the duo now reconnect for a limited capsule revisiting Helmut Lang’s Classic Cut Jeans. The “HELMUT LANG JEANS”...
Supima Design Competition Crowns 15th Winner
Taku Yhim, a graduate of Parsons School of Design, The New School, was named the winner of the 15th annual Supima Design Competition. Yhim and seven other finalists from top design schools nationwide showcased their creativity and design talent with eveningwear capsule collections created entirely with Supima cotton fabrics on Sept. 10 during a live runway presentation at The Gallery at Spring Studios in tandem with New York Fashion Week. The event was co-hosted by designer Christian Siriano and model and entrepreneur Coco Rocha. The group of young, emerging designers were tasked with creating five looks using five types of Supima fabric–shirting,...
Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York
Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
