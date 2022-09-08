ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Royal staff post Queen Elizabeth II death notice on gates of Holyroodhouse

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Lfki_0hnX3EWs00

A notice was posted on the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

News media were there to capture the moment that royal household staff posted the notice on the gates of the Scottish palace on Sept. 8, 2022, for the longest-serving monarch in UK history.

Her majesty died at Balmoral in Scotland at 96-years-old.

The palace is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, according to the BBC .

In the notice, it reads, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The notice was dated as follows: "Thursday, 8th September 2022."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Associated Press

Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
U.K.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy