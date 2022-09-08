ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Corrections and clarifications

The Guardian
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2022-09-08

• In referring to Liz Truss’s potential plans for an energy price freeze as being “stolen straight from Labour”, an opinion piece overlooked a similar proposal from the Liberal Democrats. Also, Ben Zaranko of the Institute for Fiscal Studies was reported as saying that “Europe’s highest taxing countries have the strongest growth”. In fact, Zaranko noted that some of these countries had experienced stronger growth than the UK ( No charisma, no plan: Labour has nothing to fear from Truss , 7 September, Journal, p1).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Women’s Super League 2022-23 previews No 4: Chelsea

Boris Johnson accused of intelligence tipoff that led to British Sikh’s alleged torture in India

Large parts of Amazon may never recover, major study says

More minority ethnic than white British workers paid below UK real living wage

My rediscovered Game Boy Advance is a time machine I don’t want to get out of

Sacramento Republic’s unlikely journey to US Open Cup glory

Liz Truss’s victory speech bodes ill for her tenure in office

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

