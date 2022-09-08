ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HOV/HOT lanes in Houston to open 7 days a week permanently, METRO says

 3 days ago

Driving around the Houston area on weekends and holidays is getting a whole lot more convenient, according to a release from METRO.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, METRO's HOV and HOT Express Lanes will remain open seven days a week permanently.

As part of H-GAC's Commute Solutions, METRO said it will also be highlighting its RideMETRO app as a transit rider tool. It will provide updates on the METRONext plan, which is moving forward with additional travel options to help ease traffic congestion and improve air quality, the company said in a release.

This comes after a test run from July 2- Sept. 5 saw success. It was part of a regional pilot mobility program.

Toll requirements depend on the freeway, time of day, and the total number of people in your car.

METRO has also provided below some important laws to know from these lanes:

  • Carpools, vanpools and motorcyclists ride for free.
  • Solo drivers have the option of paying a toll to use the lanes.
  • Trailer towing is prohibited.
  • No trucks with more than two axles or a gross weight capacity of one ton or greater.
  • No bicycles (motorcycles permitted).
  • No pedestrians.

To learn more on how to access the Express lanes and their schedules and toll rates, visit METRO's website .

