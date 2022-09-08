Read full article on original website
Related
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
Queen Elizabeth II's death was a reminder that what we do every day matters, as time is our greatest commodity.
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A TikTok video has gone viral of Meghan meeting a woman who seemingly ignored her, and one user wrote, "Why can't people just be kind?"
William and Kate Body Language With Harry and Meghan Sparks Debate
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all met well-wishers setting social media talking about the way the two couples interact.
Harry Mystery Deepens as Charles Felt Meghan Should Skip Queen Visit—Report
King Charles III asked Prince Harry to visit Queen Elizabeth II alone, according to an unconfirmed report that will likely cause hurt in the Sussex camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Prince Louis Comforted Kate After Queen's Death: 'Mommy Don't Worry'
The Princess of Wales revealed her youngest son's words of comfort during a viewing of floral tributes and meeting well-wishers at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III was accused of "arrogance" even as he mourned his mother's death over a cluttered desk while Meghan Markle had an exchange with an aide.
King Charles Slammed Over Desk Video: 'Manners Cost Nothing'
A video from the king's accession council and proclamation on Saturday showing his visible frustration at a close aide has been criticized online.
How Would Queen Elizabeth II's Death Be Announced?
The Queen's private secretary will first call the British prime minister and say "London Bridge is down."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Andrew Heckled as He Walks Behind Queen's Coffin: 'Sick Old Man!'
The royal, accompanied by his siblings, was yelled at by a member of the public during the procession through Edinburgh.
Prince William Leads Senior Royals as Plane Touches Down in Scotland
A flight carrying Prince William and members of the royal family has arrived in Scotland as concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health grows.
Prince Harry and Andrew Uniform Ruling Is 'Deplorable Double Standards'
Prince Harry has been banned from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while disgraced Prince Andrew will wear his at a vigil.
Hear the Conversation That Led to Meghan Markle Hug: 'We Appreciate You'
Amelka Zak, the teenager who hugged the duchess at Windsor Castle in England, told CNN: "It was quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
When Meghan was handed a bouquet of flowers from the crowd, one aide tried to take them from her to lay at the memorial.
Will Queen Camilla Have a Coronation and What Crown Will She Wear?
With the accession of King Charles III, Britain now has a new queen consort, but what does that mean and whose crown will she wear?
Harry Describes Queen Hugging 'Beloved' Archie and Lilibet in First Tribute
Prince Harry shared his memory of when Queen Elizabeth II "met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."
Queen Impersonator Retires 'Out of Respect' After 34 Years: 'Very Weird'
"The only way I would dress up as the Queen would be in a black dress," said Mary Reynolds, who worked as a lookalike for over three decades.
Monarchy's Line of Succession Sparks Debate: 'Three Kids' and a 'Podcaster'
Three of the next five royals in line to the British throne are under the age of 10 as the British monarchy looks towards its future.
Olivia Colman Pays Tribute to Queen, Says Charles Will Do 'Good Job'
"She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity," Colman, who portrayed the queen in Netflix hit "The Crown," told "Variety."
Andrew's Interaction With Grieving Princess Eugenie Raises Eyebrows Online
The controversial prince's gesture of support to his daughter Eugenie while viewing floral tributes left to the late queen provoked discussion online.
William's Olive Branch to Harry Came as He Remembered Diana
A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales confirmed to Newsweek that the Prince had reached out to the Duke of Sussex.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
961M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0