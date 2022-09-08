ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Pima Community College ranks as fifth best employer in state

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Pima Community College ranks high among the best employer in Arizona, according to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers by State 2022 , released in August.

The ranking also places PCC highest on the list among Tucson and Pima County-based employers. Other employers to make top ten include the Mayo Clinic, Southwest Airlines and Grand Canyon University.

“We strive to not only offer fair and balanced compensation, benefits and time off, but, equally as important, to create a healthy environment that supports our purpose-driven work that moves our students and community forward,” said Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert.

The study was conducted using 70,000 anonymous surveys by the independent market research group Statista. Businesses where employees were surveyed employ at least 500 people.

The survey asked participants to rate employers based on workplace safety, compensation, opportunities for advancement, openness to teleworking and other criteria.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

