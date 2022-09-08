ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wv6WP_0hnX29AH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fSZG_0hnX29AH00

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit Thursday to Ford's Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in Michigan, a battleground state in the November midterm elections.

After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration, saying: “After the progress we have made over the past few months, I am more optimistic about the course of our economy than I have been for quite a while and I know we are headed in the right direction."

Yellen’s visit to Detroit was part of a monthlong tour as well as a larger White House campaign to highlight new laws intended to repair the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.

She pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the “ Inflation Reduction Act, ” all passed and signed in the past year.

“By any traditional metric, we have experienced one of the quickest recoveries in our modern history," she said, referencing the financial damage and stagnation caused by the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered economic systems around the world. “Our plans worked” she added.

The Treasury Department is responsible for managing a new $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit for qualifying, but the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for that much.

The European Union and other nations have threatened to file complaints at the World Trade Organization over the tax credit, claiming it would discriminate against foreign producers and break WTO rules.

Yellen has more stops planned and will give a speech next month at the 157th anniversary of the Freedman’s Bank Forum to talk about how President Joe Biden ’s economic agenda “advances equity and makes our economy stronger as a result.”

Biden is set to visit Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of an Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility and go to the Detroit auto show Wednesday to talk about manufacturing electric vehicles.

At the Ford electric vehicle assembly plant in Dearborn, Yellen pointed to U.S. vulnerability to global supply shocks caused by climate change and other factors, and the need to embrace green technology. Addressing those challenges, she said, offers the prospects of new jobs.

“This includes the U.S. clean vehicle sector, where we can expect greater investment — and more good jobs, like the ones here at Ford — as we develop the supply chain here at home,” she said.

———

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap—politics

Comments / 7

truth 1st
3d ago

I am not sure what she means? gas prices are still higher than hell, inflation is now 11%, our debt is ay an all time high as a natuon, rates keep going up like crazy and will continue. any person that has any financial sense understands that this is very far from the case. electric cars will not get us out of this especially when the taxpayer is forking the bill for this chip production

Reply(1)
2
Barry Hiatt
3d ago

Why is it that these idiots are pushing for EV's when every single economist is say America is not ready. No everyone can afford to drop their gas powered vehicles and buy an EV. I don't want to, and every single piece of lawn equipment I own is gas powered. Hell even Commifornia is telling everyone not to charge their EV's because it taxes their power grids. As a Nation, we are not ready

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
State
Ohio State
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Election Local#World Trade Organization#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#Rouge#White House#The Treasury Department#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

825K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy