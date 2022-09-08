Bicyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 18

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A bicyclist was critically injured during a crash involving a vehicle on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 18 near Springridge Road in Hinds County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.