Hinds County, MS

Bicyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 18

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A bicyclist was critically injured during a crash involving a vehicle on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 18 near Springridge Road in Hinds County.

Man dies after chase involving Capitol police

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.

