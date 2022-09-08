Read full article on original website
Income and property tax rebates start going out Monday in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Called an election-year gimmick by some, tax rebate checks start going out to Illinois taxpayers Monday. Critics say permanent tax relief is needed in one of the highest taxes states in the country. The money is being given back as part of the Illinois Relief...
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: 'Still a very difficult time'
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
State may permanently shrink internet and cellphone discounts for low-income Californians
During the pandemic, California took major steps to boost cellphone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And from...
Parson's tax plan leads to criticism, financial concerns ahead of special session
Legislation that would make significant changes to state tax law is expected to be considered by the Missouri legislature in a special session Wednesday. After vetoing bills in May relating to tax rebates and agricultural tax credits, Gov. Mike Parson called a special session to revisit those same issues. The...
Report: Texas ranks 12th in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Texas ranks 12th for education freedom, according to a new report by the Heritage Foundation. The report card measured four broad categories of School Choice, Transparency, Regulatory Freedom, and Spending. Within these categories, it also evaluated 24 subsets. Its stated goal is to inform parents and policymakers about successes and areas in need of improvement and reform.
Don Walton: Nebraska Legislature rules change could impact its nonpartisan nature
Nebraska's nonpartisan, one-house Legislature is a gift from George Norris and Nebraska voters who approved the unique legislative system in 1934. Yes, political parties do engage in recruiting and supporting legislative candidates based on partisan affiliation and how they are likely to vote on issues, but once senators are elected in Nebraska they are free from party or partisan control unlike members of Congress, who are organized, led and separated along party lines.
Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
Iowa chicken, turkey farmers on ‘high alert’ for bird flu as fall migration begins
With wild birds beginning the fall migration southward, Iowa’s chicken and turkey farmers once again are on high alert for avian influenza. This year’s version of the bird flu resulted in the destruction of more than 13 million birds in Iowa this spring. While significant, that was not...
Democrats focus on women's issues, need for change in pre-election pitch to voters
GARY — Northwest Indiana Democratic candidates are optimistic that strict limits on abortion access enacted by Statehouse Republicans and GOP indifference to the real needs of Hoosiers will propel Democrats to victories up and down the ballot at the Nov. 8 general election. That message was enthusiastically received Thursday...
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
Finally Gardner moves on motion to vacate wrongful conviction
Last week, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner finally moved forward with filing the necessary pleadings to right the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, has a strong chance to be released under the new law passed by the Missouri Legislature last year. Under the...
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
This fall, 40% of Indiana legislature seats unopposed
INDIANPOLIS — Upset with Indiana politics? Hoping to head to the polls this fall to effect a change?. Well, voters don’t have a choice in 40% of this fall’s Statehouse races. Come Nov. 8 when Hoosiers head to the polls, 40% of the Indiana General Assembly seats...
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard to assist corrections officers
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard in an effort to provide ongoing assistance to the state’s corrections officers. Activating the guard will help reduce overtime for corrections officers and provide temporary staffing relief as the state continues to fill vacancies. They were activated immediately as of Sept. 9 for a period of nine months or until they are no longer needed.
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
Georgia Chamber endorses Tyler Harper's run for Agriculture Commissioner
OCILLA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state’s leading business advocacy organization, has endorsed Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner. As a seventh-generation farmer, state senator, and small business owner, the chamber said Harper has “a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers across the state.”
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Governor candidates Schmidt, Kelly clash on Kansas State Fair stage in campaign’s first debate
HUTCHINSON — Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt celebrated with rambunctious partisans at the campaign’s first debate Saturday while pointing to their own political accomplishments and heaping criticism on their main rivals in the November election for governor. Their performances on the Kansas State Fair’s outdoor...
Documents on Noem investigation released
(The Center Square) - State officials have left more questions than answers on the table after new details into a criminal investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem surfaced. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo's office did not respond to numerous requests for information from The Center Square about the investigation involving Noem on the same day the Government Accountability Board released new information.
