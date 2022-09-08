ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame the shoes? Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott limited in practice after tweaking ankle

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

It’s got to be the shoes. Right?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left practice on Thursday after tweaking his surgically-repaired right ankle.

He was listed as limited on the injury report but he says he is fine and will have no limitations in Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott blamed the issue on his decision to try out some new game cleats in practice.

He said his foot was uncomfortable with the plate in some new Air Jordan 11s he was planning on wearing in Sunday’s game.

“I was limited today, but as I said, it is my ankle, but it’s just being very, very cautious,” Prescott said. “Switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea. There we go. We’re good to go. Promise that I promise you I’m great.”

He wears a new pair of cleats every game.

Prescott said he will go back to the Jordan 1s he has worn throughout training camp against the Buccaneers.

Is it more than just the shoes?

Time will tell.

But it’s a new question for the Cowboys as they prepare for Sunday’s season opener.

And it puts a damper on what has been an injury-free run up to the season for Prescott.

He came into training camp in the best shape of his life and was the healthiest he had ever been now more than a year removed from suffering a fractured right ankle and dislocation in 2020, resulting in two surgeries and causing him to miss the final 11 games of the season.

He missed the entire off season in 2021 and then suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and was kept out of the preseason.

Prescott then passed for 403 yards in a 31-29 season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.

He promises there are no setbacks heading into Sunday’s rematch. And he said his bionic ankle, as it termed it, is fine.

“I feel great. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time,” Prescott said. “Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. So, honestly just excited and ready for Sunday to get here.”

