Polygon
Lucasfilm’s revival of Willow looks fun as hell in new D23 trailer
Lucasfilm’s new Willow series for Disney Plus brings back Warwick Davis as the titular do-gooder this November, and a new trailer for the show looks like a great deal of fantasy-infused fun. And at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, one more member of the cast was confirmed for Willow: Christian Slater, who will apparently be a mysterious friend of Madmartigan, who was played by Val Kilmer in the original film.
Polygon
All the Star Wars trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century panel. Just the Lucasfilm section alone brought a ton of first looks and release date info for upcoming Star Wars shows (like Andor) and other LucasFilm projects, like the Willow series.
Polygon
First trailer for Star Wars’ anthology Tales of the Jedi centers on Ahsoka and more prequel faves
Tales of the Jedi, an animated Star Wars anthology series from the creators of The Clone Wars, is coming to Disney Plus this October, Disney announced at D23 Saturday. The series will be broken up into six separate shorts that follow Jedi from the prequel trilogy. In the trailer, we see glimpses of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano (who is getting a live action show of her own), Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda, Mace Windu, and others.
Polygon
How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022
Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.
Polygon
How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase
This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.
Polygon
She-Hulk trailer shows Daredevil (and Matt Murdock) out and about in the MCU
Marvel Studios revealed a new look at Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil on Friday, by way of a new teaser that shows a sneak peek of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The trailer teases the ongoing story of lawyer Jennifer Walters, as she comes to terms with being She-Hulk. “Life would be so much easier if I was just Jen,” Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, says of her powers. Right after that, we hear the voice of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, reassuring her, accompanied by clips showing the hero in his new outfit.
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 4 Had A Lot Of Interesting Details
Some blink-and-you'll-miss-them moments had huge implications.
Macro Television to Produce Baker Brothers Fantasy Series with Glen Mazzara as Showrunner
Macro Television Studios is producing “Swordplay,” a fantasy drama series based on original idea by Jonathan and Josh Baker. The Baker brothers developed the series alongside Macro, Hebru Brantley and Eric Phillips. Lucien Christian Adderly and Richard “Byrd” Wilson serve as series creators, and Glen Mazzara will showrun. “Swordplay” follows a sheltered teen and his newly befriended Hypebeast crew as they lace up their retro kicks and go for glory with an ancient sword used to defeat otherworldly creatures on the streets of LA. A veteran showrunner, Mazzara’s credits include “The Shield,” “The Walking Dead” and “Damien.” It is therefore notable that...
Crunchyroll Sets Theatrical Release Dates For ‘One Piece Film Red’
Global anime destination Crunchyroll will release the anticipated One Piece Film Red in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 4. The film, produced by Toei Animation and One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, will hit theaters in Australia and New Zealand the day before, on Nov. 3, following a release in Austria and Germany Oct. 13. The 15th installment of the global franchise is already the highest grossing yet having taken in over $93M (as of September 8) at the box office in Japan since premiering there August 6. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will host a subtitled and dubbed premiere in the U.S....
Polygon
The must-read comics of the rest of 2022
2022 has already been a stellar year for comics. Gorgeous graphic novels like Wash Day Diaries and Clementine have enchanted us with their thoughtful storytelling. San Diego Comic-Con returned with a slightly subdued, but safely run celebration. This summer we’re getting multiple massive comics events including Marvel characters teaming up to fight gods and DC’s universe going to the dark side (or should that be “seid”?). It’s also arguably the long overdue season of the Sandman as Netflix’s smash-hit show introduces the world of Dream to millions. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was a box-office hit and She-Hulk has finally entered the MCU with a fourth-wall-breaking bang.
Polygon
Captain America 4 will bring back The Leader from Incredible Hulk as its villain
Marvel’s next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order, has found its bad guy: The Leader, the longtime nemesis of another Marvel hero, the Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will reprise his role as the Leader (aka Samuel Sterns) from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.
Polygon
How to watch Ubisoft Forward and Assassin’s Creed’s 15th birthday celebration
Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s annual online showcase of upcoming games, airs Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Fans can expect a comprehensive update on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, celebrating the 15th anniversary of its launch this November. Ubisoft Forward can be seen on Twitch, YouTube,...
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a platform, not a new game, Ubisoft says
Assassin’s Creed Infinity “is not a game, per se,” according to Ubisoft executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté, but it will be a platform through which Assassin’s Creed fans can visit all the adventures spanning the past 15 years of the globe-trotting, historical sci-fi series. Further,...
Polygon
Marvel is getting an AR game from the makers of Pokémon Go
The Marvel universe is getting its own augmented reality game. Marvel World of Heroes was announced on Friday during Disney’s game showcase at its D23 2022 expo. The mobile game is being developed by Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, and is set for release sometime in 2023.
Polygon
Behind the wisecracks, Forspoken is a messy, interesting action-RPG
A while back, Square Enix released a new ad for Forspoken, the open-world action game due for release on Jan. 24 next year. Games Twitter took one look at the ad and decided it was the most irritating thing that it had ever seen. The dialogue in the short trailer, delivered by the heroine Frey (Ella Balinska) — a young New Yorker transposed to a magical realm — was streetwise and quippy in a grating, corporatized way. With its uptalk, and its clumsy, sanitized slang (“freaking,” “jacked-up”), it made a meal of crashing the game’s exuberant fantasy setting into some marketing department’s idea of youthful insouciance and irony, a formula lazily copied from old episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It did not play well.
Polygon
Sans from Undertale won the Tumblr Sexyman poll, and I haven’t known peace since
Let it be known that the day of Thursday Sept. 8 was perhaps one of the most delirious days on the internet, and not just for the reason you’d think. Sans, the a skeleton character from the indie darling Undertale, won the Tumblr Sexyman poll against Reigen Arataka of the anime Mob Psycho 100. The contest prompted a flood of fan art and memes, filling up platforms like Twitter and Tumblr.
Polygon
Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer brings a war to Earth that only Samuel L. Jackson can stop
The Skrull are back in Marvel’s new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. The show got its first public trailer during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation. The trailer shows off Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and, of course, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Along with the returning cast, Secret Invasion also stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).
Polygon
The Percy Jackson Disney Plus series’ first trailer shows us around Camp Half-Blood
We finally have our first look at Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series. The kind-of reboot’s first look debuted during the Disney Plus presentation at Disney’s D23 2022 expo. The presentation included a segment with the three leads of the series who got the chance to take the stage and introduce the first look at the series. Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to arrive on streaming “soon.”
Polygon
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date
Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
Polygon
New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC is Eivor’s ‘Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get new DLC that ties up some of the game’s storylines, Ubisoft announced Saturday. The new questline is called The Last Chapter, and it’s expected to launch “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows three earlier DLC packs for Valhalla:...
