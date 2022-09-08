ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local animal rescues are calling attention to what to do to properly retrieve animals that have escaped from the home after a dog gets hit by a car Thursday morning. Stephanie Hicks works for C.A.R.E for pets, trapping over 150 dogs in her time. She was called out to catch a dog named Rosie, an antisocial canine who escaped from a home in Winnebago.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO