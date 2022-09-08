ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Speed camera to be placed along I-95 in Harford County next week

(WBFF) — The Maryland Transportation Authority says it will install a speed camera along Interstate 95 in Harford County next week. The camera will be installed in the construction zone on the southbound side of I-95 near Maryland Route 152 on September 19, according to MDTA. WATCH | Two...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Woman found shot in the head in a car in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman found unresponsive in a car had been shot in the head, according to the state medical examiner. Baltimore City Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. on September 11 about a person in a car in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. The report indicated that the person inside the vehicle was slumped over.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blair Adams
foxbaltimore.com

21-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a Sunday morning hit and run that left one pedestrian dead. According to police, shortly before 6 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian struck on southbound route 295 near Nursery Road. Once on scene, officers observed a woman, identified as...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove "like a bat out of hell" after being shot

BALTIMORE -- A violent encounter unfolded in Baltimore County Saturday night where police say a woman stuck and dragged an off-duty police officer who was in uniform working a secondary job near the White Marsh Mall. After fleeing, police said the suspect rammed into cars, including a police cruiser, near Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale as police were attempting to make an arrest. That is when police said "at least one officer" opened fire and struck the woman. An eyewitness to the portion of the incident that unfolded in Rosedale spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and asked him not...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle fire reported at Eastern Sanitary Landfill

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are responding to a Wednesday afternoon vehicle fire in White Marsh. At around 1:30 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to a garbage truck fire at the Eastern Sanitary Landfill on Days Cove Road. There has been no word on any...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Police-involved shooting reported in Rosedale

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Authorities are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Rosedale. The incident was reported at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night in the area of Route 7 at Hamilton Avenue (21237). Police have not yet released any additional details. Motorists should use caution in...
ROSEDALE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Ponca#Wbff#Traffic
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about a police shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — 11 News has learned new details about an officer who was assaulted at a traffic stop that turned violent. WBAL-TV was on the scene last night and today we've learned a lot more about the assault and what led to it. According to officials, it all...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police say woman shot after she dragged off-duty officer with vehicle

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a woman on Saturday was trying to prevent her from violently fleeing the area where she had dragged another officer who was working a second job near White Marsh Mall, according to authorities.The assault took place in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.The officer was injured during the assault and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that did not endanger his life, according to authorities.Following the assault, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Philadelphia...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy