Pedestrian hit by car is run over 2 more times, Florida cops say. Only 1 driver stopped

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by three cars on a highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol, and only one of the drivers stopped.

The pedestrian was crossing an Orlando highway when they walked in front of a car’s path just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver struck the pedestrian and didn’t stop, leaving the person lying in the center lane of the highway, officials said.

A second car traveling southbound didn’t see the person in the road and also struck them, the release says. That driver, a 26-year-old man, stopped to see what he had hit, according to authorities.

When the driver turned around, he saw a third vehicle hit the pedestrian and continue driving.

First responders brought the pedestrian to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The person has not yet been identified, according to the release.

Authorities are investigating the crash. There is no available description of the first car, but the driver who stopped described the third car as a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213.

