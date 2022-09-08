ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
WNYT

Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
WRGB

Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
