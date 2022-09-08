Read full article on original website
Saratoga Springs pizza shop closes after almost 4 years
Flatbread Social, located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, has closed its doors after almost four years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Step Inside Palazzo Riggi, A Mansion Gone Wild in Saratoga Springs, NY
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State. Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
WNYT
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
Galway Vol. Fire Company president dies in motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 29 in Galway. Chad Jazwinski, 46, of Galway, was the president of the Galway Volunteer Fire Company.
The origins of Capital Region community names
Have you ever wondered how a city or town got its name? Why is Albany called Albany? Or where did the name Rensselaer come from?
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
Ticonderoga launching its own ‘Restaurant Week’
This fall, Ticonderoga is joining its neighbor at the south end of Lake George, and hosting its own Restaurant Week celebration. The first-ever Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks run Sept. 16-30, bringing Adirondack flavor and local delights along with them.
Man charged after standoff in East Greenbush
A man has been charged in connection with a domestic incident and standoff at a home in East Greenbush. The East Greenbush Police Department said Eric Partak, 47, was arrested on a slew of charges.
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
Clifton Park plans town wide paper shredding day
The Town of Clifton Park, in partnership with Clifton Park Center and 3N Document Destruction, will host its Fall Town Paper Shredding Day on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m.
WRGB
Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
