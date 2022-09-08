Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa chicken, turkey farmers on ‘high alert’ for bird flu as fall migration begins
With wild birds beginning the fall migration southward, Iowa’s chicken and turkey farmers once again are on high alert for avian influenza. This year’s version of the bird flu resulted in the destruction of more than 13 million birds in Iowa this spring. While significant, that was not...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Reviewing Disposal and Reuse of Wind Turbine Blades
(Radio Iowa) The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but she says there are still challenges.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been renewing licenses for animal breeding facilities without completed annual inspections.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa graduate reflects on service as 9/11 first responder
Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on mental health. Iowa state universities to ask for more funding from Regents. Updated: 9 hours ago. All three...
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
KCCI.com
Iowa General Election guide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
Facing record drought, Louisa, Des Moines County farmers say there's still hope
MORNING SUN, Iowa — Parts of Southeastern Iowa are experiencing the tenth driest summer on record. But after a wet spring, area farmers say the lack of late-summer moisture isn't erasing all hope heading into a busy harvest season. Since mid-July, rainfall has been scarce has sparse throughout Iowa's...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
ourquadcities.com
QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair
FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen...
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
KCRG.com
Man in Iowa remembers the Queen's coronation
Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on mental health. Univ. of Iowa graduate reflects on service as 9/11 first responder. Updated: 9 hours ago. For...
Mixed results: Iowa college enrollment numbers released
Enrollment figures for Iowa's public universities were released for the fall of 2022. It was mixed results, with one school's enrollment up slightly and two others down a little.
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is 2 inches below crest. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working very well. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
