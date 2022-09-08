Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is 2 inches below crest. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working very well. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO