ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DNR Reviewing Disposal and Reuse of Wind Turbine Blades

(Radio Iowa) The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but she says there are still challenges.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday

After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa graduate reflects on service as 9/11 first responder

Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on mental health. Iowa state universities to ask for more funding from Regents. Updated: 9 hours ago. All three...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
NEVADA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Dnr
KCCI.com

Iowa General Election guide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa landowners sued over survey

(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair

FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
ELDRIDGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Man in Iowa remembers the Queen's coronation

Show You Care: Using tabletop role-playing games to encourage positive mental health. In this week's Show you Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us how these gamers are putting a focus on mental health. Univ. of Iowa graduate reflects on service as 9/11 first responder. Updated: 9 hours ago. For...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

This Week’s Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is 2 inches below crest. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working very well. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy