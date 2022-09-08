Trump documents probe: US appeals ruling on special master

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is appealing a judge's decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted the Trump team's request for a so-called special master and temporarily blocked the Justice Department from using for investigative purposes the thousands of records taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

That order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at the Florida property.

The Justice Department, which had strenuously opposed such an appointment, filed a notice of appeal Thursday.