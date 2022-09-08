ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Ever think of hemp genetics? Dr. Bob Zemetra does

By Elizabeth Dinh, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjHlx_0hnWzWZS00

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — Some days, Dr. Bob Zemetra is surrounded by pot plants all day.

The plants inside a greenhouse are used for research at Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. Zemetra, who is a professor of plant breeding and genetics, explained there is much more to these plants than the recreational use they’re known for.

“Pot plants produce THC. The plants here have to have a low THC. So instead of producing THC, they’re producing the CBD instead,” he told KOIN 6 News. “But hemp plants can also be used not just for chemicals, but for fiber and even grain.”

The economics of hemp: OSU researchers lead the way

Zemetra’s work includes looking for benefits that come from creating different breeds.

“You’re just changing what the plant produces as a chemical,” he said. “It’s a mix of genes. So when you make a recombination or a cross, you’re going to get a whole assortment of types of plants.”

One example would be making genetic adjustments for medical purposes.

“If you’re doing CBD, then you propagate the way these plants are. You get a specific chemical profile,” he said. “It’s great for treating some type of ailment. Then we maintain the plant so it stays genetically the same.”

Another example he provided is looking for specific traits and then enhancing the gene pool to get better fiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312maB_0hnWzWZS00
Dr. Bob Zemetra is a professor of plant breeding and genetics at Oregon State University, June 2022 (KOIN)

“There’s something in the hemp, certain types of hemp fiber that works best. So then we talk with the people making that. Then we go back and try to see what we can do to improve the plants.”

OSU leads the way in researching benefits of hemp

For Zemetra, who spent several years teaching and researching wheat breeding, improving hemp plants and creating possibilities is what’s exciting.

“There are all those multiple uses that from a breeding standpoint reproduce the plants and then give it to the people in the rest of the program to figure out if it has the traits that they want,” he said. “Then they’ll feed back what traits they want and we’ll try to put those together.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Business
eugenecascadescoast.org

Expanding Services at Eugene Airport

Eugene Airport (EUG) is known for being the second largest airport in Oregon, having direct flights to 16 major US cities, and being only 15 minutes away from downtown Eugene. Due to an increased amount of traffic and a fast-growing demand for increased air service in the Eugene community, Eugene Airport is set for some major expansions that the community can look forward to.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Hemp#Innovation#Wheat#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oregon State University#Thc#Osu
thatoregonlife.com

Lincoln City Oregon 2022 Fall Kite Festival to Return in October

If you’re looking for an excuse to head to the Oregon Coast soon, you won’t want to miss the Kite Festival in Lincoln City as we head into fall 2022. Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, the annual Fall Kite Festival is a longstanding family vacation tradition. Experience two days of kite-flying activities and let your heart soar!
LINCOLN CITY, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire sees rapid growth, reduced containment

Sunday’s Cedar Creek Fire daily update shows the fire has burned 85,926 acres and containment levels have been revised. The fire grew by more than 32,000 acres since Friday amid dry and windy conditions. The fire’s spread was primarily to the west, driven by those strong easterly winds. Because the fire breached existing lines, the fire’s containment has been dropped to 0%.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
OAKRIDGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
hh-today.com

Three things to notice at Albany Station

The temporary fencing at Albany Station caught my eye on Saturday. It was not the only noticeable thing there, I found when I stopped to take a closer look. The first was, of course, the fence and the signs. At long last, the train station is going to get a proper raised platform. This has been on the to-do list since the historic station was rebuilt in 2005.
ALBANY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy