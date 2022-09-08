Tucked behind the tall, shadowy trees that tower above the sidewalks of sleepy, suburban Rosemont Avenue sits an unassuming stone farmhouse. It may look like nothing to you, or you may not have given it a second thought if you’ve seen it before. Many people just know it as “that old house near the Sheetz.” However, that old house has seen more history than any of us could dream of—for it was finished during the French and Indian War, and has seen every major American conflict since. That marvel of history and tribute to local ingenuity is the Schifferstadt House and Architectural Museum, the oldest standing home in Frederick County.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO