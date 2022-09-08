Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Two CRT Rallies Planned at Tomorrow’s School Board Meeting
Two rallies on the same topic—critical race theory—but from different points of view will be held when the Loudoun County School Board meets Tuesday afternoon. “Eraced,” a rally against CRT, will be held at the division’s administration building from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. At...
WTOP
Archery program to control deer population begins in Fairfax Co.
Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population. The county says the program...
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Dogs Swim at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park
The dogs got their turn in the pool at the 14th annual Dog Swim at AV Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. The dog-only swim gives local pups the chance to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs had to be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license, and there was a veterinarian on-site as a precaution. And every year the pool is packed with pooches.
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
WTOP
How a Fairfax Co. high school history teacher discusses 9/11 with students
When seniors at Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, entered Doug Zywiol’s government class Friday, Zywiol began talking about where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. Zywiol, the school’s social studies department chair, told his students he was 18 and a freshman in college at the time. He...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Washington County Republicans rally for candidate slate
HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot. Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil […]
loudounnow.com
Dual Language Immersion Program Proposed for 2 Elementary Schools
A dual-language immersion program is coming to two Loudoun County elementary schools. During the Aug. 16 Special Programs and Centers Committee meeting, school district staff members announced Potowmack Elementary School in Sterling and Sanders Corner Elementary School in Ashburn were selected to host the program, which could launch next fall.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Planet Defense LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Stafford County, VA
Planet Defense LLC = Innovation + Integration + Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
cbs19news
Man agrees to pay civil penalty for digging on part of National Military Park property
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Alexandria will pay thousands in a civil penalty for illegal excavation and damage at a National Park Service property. According to a release, rangers at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park conducted a multi-year investigation under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
titantime.org
The Schifferstadt House stands tall on Rosemont Avenue—even 264 years after its construction
Tucked behind the tall, shadowy trees that tower above the sidewalks of sleepy, suburban Rosemont Avenue sits an unassuming stone farmhouse. It may look like nothing to you, or you may not have given it a second thought if you’ve seen it before. Many people just know it as “that old house near the Sheetz.” However, that old house has seen more history than any of us could dream of—for it was finished during the French and Indian War, and has seen every major American conflict since. That marvel of history and tribute to local ingenuity is the Schifferstadt House and Architectural Museum, the oldest standing home in Frederick County.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Firefighter Charged in Car Burning
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office yesterday charged a volunteer firefighter for allegedly burning his 2021 Honda Civic. According to the agency, on Aug. 12 members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System responded for an auto fire located off Samuels Mill Court east of Leesburg. Investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature and on Sept. 8 charged Matthew Christopher Bush with the felony crime of burning or destroying personal property valued over $1,000.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
loudounnow.com
Letter: John Smith, Sterling
Editor: We need to keep a much closer eye on our democrat elected officials in Richmond. Apparently, last year, our General Assembly Democrats passed a bill that was signed by our Democrat governor that tied our state emissions policies to that of California. Whatever California decided would apply to Virginia.
