Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers tells Bill Maher California is 'going to s—,' Republicans are hypocrites on abortion
Rodgers also nodded along and said "yep" when Bill Maher compared Trump's 2020 election falsehoods to a football player being a sore loser.
SFGate
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles...
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
SFGate
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in...
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – live
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal – follow all the latest politics news
SFGate
Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were...
SFGate
Ignacio Meyer Named President U.S. Networks at TelevisaUnivision
Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer has been named president of U.S. Networks for Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivison. The executive will be based in Miami and report to Wade Davis, the company’s CEO. Meyer will take on a role that had previously been under the aegis of Luis Silberwasser, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Soldier accused of sharing racist post, engaging in extremism while at NC’s Fort Bragg
The Fort Bragg soldier no longer serves in the Army after he was “separated for serious misconduct,” a spokesman said.
California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes
"Ranking heat waves will be a powerful new tool to protect all Californians," Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said.
Elected leaders must confront the deadly crises of fentanyl overdose and gun violence | Opinion
My nephew did not know he took fentanyl. He died as a result.
Judges, county, defendants debate whether Ravalli County violates inmates’ constitutional rights
If a judge orders a criminal defendant to test for drugs as a condition of being released from jail, who should pay for the service? Should the county pay? The state? Should the defendant? What if the person doesn’t have money? In a lawsuit heard last week in U.S. District Court in Missoula, lawyer Constance […] The post Judges, county, defendants debate whether Ravalli County violates inmates’ constitutional rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Indiana court hearing set after abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge won’t hear arguments until next week on a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s abortion ban, leaving that new law set to take effect on Thursday. The special judge overseeing the case issued an order Monday setting a court hearing for...
SFGate
State: Medical marijuana would take big hit if pot legalized
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Legalizing recreational pot in North Dakota could cut the number of people who are registered to use the drug as medicine by at least 80%, due to access to bigger quantities and more varied products, a health official said Monday. Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana...
There are four green sand beaches on Earth. Access to Hawaii's has been 'desecrated.'
No one tells South Point visitors that offroading to the beach is illegal.
SFGate
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to vote on California's Prop. 26 and Prop. 27, depending on your priorities
If the phrases "real solutions for the homelessness crisis" and "stand with tribes" have lost all meaning, we've got you covered.
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
Comments / 0