18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles...
OREGON STATE
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in...
TRAVEL
Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were...
BOISE, ID
Ignacio Meyer Named President U.S. Networks at TelevisaUnivision

Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer has been named president of U.S. Networks for Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivison. The executive will be based in Miami and report to Wade Davis, the company’s CEO. Meyer will take on a role that had previously been under the aegis of Luis Silberwasser, who...
BUSINESS
Judges, county, defendants debate whether Ravalli County violates inmates’ constitutional rights

If a judge orders a criminal defendant to test for drugs as a condition of being released from jail, who should pay for the service? Should the county pay? The state? Should the defendant? What if the person doesn’t have money? In a lawsuit heard last week in U.S. District Court in Missoula, lawyer Constance […] The post Judges, county, defendants debate whether Ravalli County violates inmates’ constitutional rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Indiana court hearing set after abortion ban takes effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge won’t hear arguments until next week on a lawsuit seeking to block the state’s abortion ban, leaving that new law set to take effect on Thursday. The special judge overseeing the case issued an order Monday setting a court hearing for...
INDIANA STATE
State: Medical marijuana would take big hit if pot legalized

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Legalizing recreational pot in North Dakota could cut the number of people who are registered to use the drug as medicine by at least 80%, due to access to bigger quantities and more varied products, a health official said Monday. Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
