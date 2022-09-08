If a judge orders a criminal defendant to test for drugs as a condition of being released from jail, who should pay for the service? Should the county pay? The state? Should the defendant? What if the person doesn’t have money? In a lawsuit heard last week in U.S. District Court in Missoula, lawyer Constance […] The post Judges, county, defendants debate whether Ravalli County violates inmates’ constitutional rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 14 MINUTES AGO