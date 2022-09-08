Read full article on original website
One injured in East Lansing shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
Man testifies he saw close friend gunned down in Saginaw after being shot himself
SAGINAW, MI — On a spring evening on Saginaw’s West Side, some friends were conversing when two strangers approached. After a brief discussion, one of the strangers opened fire with a handgun, killing one man and wounding another. Such was the account shared by the surviving victim during...
WNEM
Following bomb threats at two schools, local Prosecutor warns of harsh penalty
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Following two bomb threats at two schools in Burton, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says police are looking to identify the culprits. “A lot of kids just think it’s funny, some kids want to get out of taking a test, for whatever reason it’s still a crime,” Leyton said.
WNEM
Suspect accused of breaking into store for cigarettes, lottery tickets arrested
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - Police arrested a suspect who is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets. State police troopers were sent to a breaking and entering alarm at JoJo’s Refresh Shop, located at 401 Midland St. in Auburn, on Friday, Sept. 9 about 1:35 a.m.
WNEM
Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
Car crashes into Metro Detroit jewelry store just months after owner was shot and killed
A car crashed into the corner of Hutch’s Jewelry, a Metro Detroit jeweler known for selling high-priced pieces to Detroit rappers. The jewelry store was in the news in June 2022 after the shooting death of owner Dan Hutchinson.
WNEM
Mother of victim shot and killed is suing Saginaw 911
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
abc12.com
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
Missing woman found dead in Howell home
HOWELL, MI -- A woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in the City of Howell, police said. At about 8:35 a.m. Sept. 9, the body of Kelly Michelle Dorsey was found by police in a Howell home. The Howell Police Department, with assistance from the Livingston County...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
WNEM
Seeking Justice, a mother of a victim that was shot is suing Saginaw 911 Authority
wsgw.com
Second Bomb Threat Made to Burton Schools in Two Days
Just one day after a bomb threat was made to an elementary school in Burton, a second threat was made at a high school in the community. On Thursday, students from Atherton high School reported the threatening message to school officials. Police with K-9 units came to the school around 10:30 a.m. to search the building. The all clear was given around 12:30.
kisswtlz.com
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
WNEM
Suspect arrested after threats against individuals at Grand Blanc HS
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect has been arrested after threats were made against individuals at Grand Blanc High School, according to Grand Blanc Community Schools. The school district said it learned this weekend about threats that were made. The individual who is accused of making the threatening statements...
wsgw.com
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
