Hamtramck, MI

Arab American News

Two D7 School Board members resign on rumors that they aren’t residents of the district

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – During a recent Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School Board of Education meeting, it was announced that two board members resigned. It was announced by a former board member, Virginia Morgan, at the beginning of the meeting that two members of the board had resigned from their positions because they do not and have not lived in the district.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's Marygrove College paved way for Black female students in 1968

Fifty-four years ago, Valerie Deering, arrived at the front doors of the Madame Cadillac building at Marygrove College in Detroit.  Her father, she said, carried her bags up to the room she would call her "home away from home" for the next four years, after graduating from Cass Technical High School. Initially, Deering says, her plan was to attend Michigan State University, but something special landed her at Marygrove.  ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party

The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Proposed Dearborn rat abatement strategy explained

DEARBORN – Using sterilized feral cats and pheromones, power-washing restaurant trash bins, commercial-size rat traps and rodenticide are being considered to abate rats, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said during a Sept. 8 meeting. Hammoud said the feral cat program being considered would help combat the city’s rat woes. “We...
DEARBORN, MI
Samuel Bell
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why

Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
WESTLAND, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested

After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
WYANDOTTE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Meet Your New Best Friend at Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control During National Adoption Weekend

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Friends of DACC), the nonprofit organization that supports Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC), and Best Friends Animal Society, are teaming up for another adoption campaign on Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 encouraging future pet owners to adopt, not buy, their next family member.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

EMU professor suspended after allegedly exposing himself while driving

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after he was caught on camera driving naked down Michigan Avenue on September 2.Dearborn Police say they received a cell phone video from a tipster showing 62 year-old Michael Tews driving his Jeep Wrangler down Michigan Avenue without wearing any clothes. He was also allegedly touching himself. After an investigation, Dearborn Police identified the driver as Tews. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday. Tews has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one felony count of indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice. He...
DEARBORN, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti smacks down surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
YPSILANTI, MI

