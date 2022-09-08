Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
michiganchronicle.com
Wayne County Families Encouraged to Enroll Children in No-Cost Preschool for 2022-23 Year
Wayne RESA is inviting eligible families in Detroit and across Wayne County to enroll their 4-year-old children in no-cost preschool through the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), a state-funded program that serves nearly 9,000 children through the county annually. Wayne RESA has worked with partners to open nearly 150 new...
Arab American News
Two D7 School Board members resign on rumors that they aren’t residents of the district
DEARBORN HEIGHTS – During a recent Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School Board of Education meeting, it was announced that two board members resigned. It was announced by a former board member, Virginia Morgan, at the beginning of the meeting that two members of the board had resigned from their positions because they do not and have not lived in the district.
Arab American News
38 years of being the loudest, clearest and the bravest voice for our community
As we quietly marked the 38th anniversary of our establishment on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, we can’t help but reflect on the challenges we’ve faced, the advancement we’ve achieved and the issues we’ve reported on and overcome together as a community. Running a media publication has...
Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University
The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus.
Detroit's Marygrove College paved way for Black female students in 1968
Fifty-four years ago, Valerie Deering, arrived at the front doors of the Madame Cadillac building at Marygrove College in Detroit. Her father, she said, carried her bags up to the room she would call her "home away from home" for the next four years, after graduating from Cass Technical High School. Initially, Deering says, her plan was to attend Michigan State University, but something special landed her at Marygrove. ...
Detroit News
Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party
The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
Detroit elder uses rap, dancing to fight gun-violence at "Fun City not Gun City"
There were dozens of performers on stage at Saturday's "Fun City Not Gun City" event in Detroit, but many would agree one performer stood out in particular, Joyce Branham.
downriversundaytimes.com
Proposed Dearborn rat abatement strategy explained
DEARBORN – Using sterilized feral cats and pheromones, power-washing restaurant trash bins, commercial-size rat traps and rodenticide are being considered to abate rats, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said during a Sept. 8 meeting. Hammoud said the feral cat program being considered would help combat the city’s rat woes. “We...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why
Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
'Clean it up, or shut it down!' Revolted residents protest outside Lafayette Coney Island
Community activists rallied outside Lafayette Coney Island on Friday to voice their disgust and make it clear that the popular restaurant’s unsanitary conditions will not be tolerated.
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested
After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
Detroit was the last stop on the Underground Railroad: the secret network that aided thousands on their journey to freedom. How did that help shape the city into what it is today?
Detroit, given the codename Midnight, was the last stop on the Underground Railroad: the secret network that aided thousands on their journey to freedom. How did that help shape the city into what it is today?
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
michiganchronicle.com
Meet Your New Best Friend at Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control During National Adoption Weekend
Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Friends of DACC), the nonprofit organization that supports Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC), and Best Friends Animal Society, are teaming up for another adoption campaign on Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 encouraging future pet owners to adopt, not buy, their next family member.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
fox2detroit.com
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
EMU professor suspended after allegedly exposing himself while driving
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after he was caught on camera driving naked down Michigan Avenue on September 2.Dearborn Police say they received a cell phone video from a tipster showing 62 year-old Michael Tews driving his Jeep Wrangler down Michigan Avenue without wearing any clothes. He was also allegedly touching himself. After an investigation, Dearborn Police identified the driver as Tews. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday. Tews has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one felony count of indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice. He...
washtenawvoice.com
Ypsilanti smacks down surveillance proposal
Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
