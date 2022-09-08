ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
SPORTS
Former Laker Nick Young Makes A Strong Pitch For Bronny James To Play For The USC Trojans: "Why Leave And You Already Out Here Comfortable?"

As LeBron James prepares for the grind of another long NBA season, his son Bronny is getting ready to play out the final chapter of his High School career. All throughout the season, and until he announces his decision, the whole world will be waiting, and watching, to see where Bronny will play next. While programs like Oregon and Ohio State have been classified as the most likely landing spots for James Jr., there are those who want him to consider playing for the University of Southern California instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas Mavericks Land Kelly Oubre Jr. In Major Trade Scenario

Across the NBA, teams are seeking a franchise player. If your team doesn’t have their man, rest assured that they’re looking for him. A franchise player can come in many different forms. A dominant two-way big or wing can be a good model. One of the league’s best scorers can carry a team pretty far as well. Still, perhaps the most popular model in 2022 is an offensive engine.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract

The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kyrie Irving Speaks Up On The 'Stigma' About Not Being A Team Player: "The Basketball Aspect Will Take Care Of Itself And I Know That Because I’m Taking Care Of Everything Else That Will Help It Flourish."

Coming into the league via the 2011 NBA Draft, Kyrie Irving was selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. In just a few years, Irving proved that he was one of the best players in his position and was here to stay in the NBA for a long time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Stephen Curry was ready to team up with Kevin Durant on Warriors again

Steph Curry made an interesting revelation about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. Curry conducted an interview with Rolling Stone that was published in part on Sunday. In the interview, Curry was asked about the Warriors potentially pursuing Durant this summer in response to KD’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

