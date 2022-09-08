Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
GOLF・
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn't Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn't Join The Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, he achieved a lot of things. Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since...
Utah Jazz Feel Jordan Clarkson, Bogdan Bogdanovic And Malik Beasley Are Worth First-Round Picks
The Utah Jazz has been the most active NBA team in the 2022 offseason, parting ways with their dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, focusing on rebuilding the squad, and trying to be competitive again. Danny Ainge has been pulling the strings perfectly, but he's not done, as the Jazz might be plotting another big move.
LeBron James Offers Brilliant Advice To Yong Son Bronny: "It's All About The Process. Put The Work In And You'll See The Results."
Following in the steps of his father, Bronny James isn't going to let anything get in the way of a successful NBA career. As a senior in High School, this is the year that all eyes will be on Bronny as he prepares to make the leap to the collegiate level.
Former Laker Nick Young Makes A Strong Pitch For Bronny James To Play For The USC Trojans: "Why Leave And You Already Out Here Comfortable?"
As LeBron James prepares for the grind of another long NBA season, his son Bronny is getting ready to play out the final chapter of his High School career. All throughout the season, and until he announces his decision, the whole world will be waiting, and watching, to see where Bronny will play next. While programs like Oregon and Ohio State have been classified as the most likely landing spots for James Jr., there are those who want him to consider playing for the University of Southern California instead.
Dallas Mavericks Land Kelly Oubre Jr. In Major Trade Scenario
Across the NBA, teams are seeking a franchise player. If your team doesn’t have their man, rest assured that they’re looking for him. A franchise player can come in many different forms. A dominant two-way big or wing can be a good model. One of the league’s best scorers can carry a team pretty far as well. Still, perhaps the most popular model in 2022 is an offensive engine.
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract
The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
Russell Westbrook Is 'Very Open' To Leaving Los Angeles Lakers And Wants To Be Traded To A Team That Wants His Old Version
Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to prove that he's still valuable on the Los Angeles Lakers, aiming to recover his best level this upcoming season under Darvin Ham. The Lakers reportedly feel 'comfortable' heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster, but that might not be the end of his story.
Drake Takes A Major Shot At Adidas And Kanye West, Mentioning Michael Jordan And LeBron James As The Biggest Names Of The Nike Brand
With weeks to go before the start of the NBA season, players all around the county are gearing up for another 82-game grind. Meanwhile, out in Oregon, the Nike Maxim Awards brought some of the world's top athletes together in a celebration of greatness. Among the many attendees on Friday...
Kyrie Irving Speaks Up On The 'Stigma' About Not Being A Team Player: "The Basketball Aspect Will Take Care Of Itself And I Know That Because I’m Taking Care Of Everything Else That Will Help It Flourish."
Coming into the league via the 2011 NBA Draft, Kyrie Irving was selected with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. In just a few years, Irving proved that he was one of the best players in his position and was here to stay in the NBA for a long time.
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Caught With Surprise Bear Hug From Italy Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco After Win Over Serbia
While the new NBA season is still weeks away, EuroBasket 2022 is giving all of us our basketball fix for the summer. For Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has been another showcase of his amazing talent and skill set as one of the best players in the game. On Sunday,...
Stephen Curry was ready to team up with Kevin Durant on Warriors again
Steph Curry made an interesting revelation about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. Curry conducted an interview with Rolling Stone that was published in part on Sunday. In the interview, Curry was asked about the Warriors potentially pursuing Durant this summer in response to KD’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
