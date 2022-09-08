Read full article on original website
Related
Scouting Top247 CB Jaylen McClain
Jaylen McClain is a steady influence on the back end of West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep's defense, and the class of 2024 Top247 cornerback is coveted in the recruiting game. McClain measures in a shade up six feet and plays at 185 pounds. LSU was the latest school to...
Everything Greg Schiano after win over Wagner
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers ran away with a convincing 66-7 win in its first home game of the season against Wagner. The victory puts Rutgers at 2-0 on the season as this was the second of three out-of-conference games before the start of Big Ten competition for Rutgers. Here is a look at everything head coach Greg Schiano had to say after the win.
Rutgers vs Iowa set from prime time with 7 pm kickoff
The game time for Rutgers’ upcoming Big Ten contest against Iowa has been announced and it will take place at 7 pm in prime time. The game is set for Sept 24th inside SHI Stadium and will air on FSI. The Scarlet Knights are likely to carry an unblemished 3-0 record into that contest, assuming they can get past Temple this weekend.
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
Daily Targum
Special report: Enrollment rates drop drastically at Camden, Newark campuses
Enrollment data released from University President Jonathan Holloway’s office revealed that first-year enrollment for the upcoming school year sharply decreased in Rutgers’ Camden and Newark campuses. Though many universities have faced a decline in first-year enrollment since the pandemic, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse...
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report
New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
U.S. News national rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked
Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
insidernj.com
Jones and DiVincenzo Throw in with Burgess
New Jersey and Essex County Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones, Jr. and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. today announced their endorsement of Irvington Council President Renee C. Burgess to replace Ronald L. Rice as the State Senator in Legislative District 28. Jones and DiVincenzo back Burgess to fill the vacancy created when Rice retired and to run in the November election to fill the remainder of his unexpired term.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Archdiocese’s leading lady retiring after nearly 50 years | Faith Matters
In the last year, Pope Francis has appointed about a dozen women to high-level positions in the Vatican, roles that had been traditionally reserved for clerics and men. With her experience, Roseann Biasi-Vazquez could have filled one of those positions. The Nutley resident steps down this month after nearly 50...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
essexnewsdaily.com
40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony
BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
Victim in fatal Kearny motorcycle crash identified as East Brunswick man
The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0