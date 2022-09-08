ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Scouting Top247 CB Jaylen McClain

Jaylen McClain is a steady influence on the back end of West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep's defense, and the class of 2024 Top247 cornerback is coveted in the recruiting game. McClain measures in a shade up six feet and plays at 185 pounds. LSU was the latest school to...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after win over Wagner

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers ran away with a convincing 66-7 win in its first home game of the season against Wagner. The victory puts Rutgers at 2-0 on the season as this was the second of three out-of-conference games before the start of Big Ten competition for Rutgers. Here is a look at everything head coach Greg Schiano had to say after the win.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers vs Iowa set from prime time with 7 pm kickoff

The game time for Rutgers’ upcoming Big Ten contest against Iowa has been announced and it will take place at 7 pm in prime time. The game is set for Sept 24th inside SHI Stadium and will air on FSI. The Scarlet Knights are likely to carry an unblemished 3-0 record into that contest, assuming they can get past Temple this weekend.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner

Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Daily Targum

Special report: Enrollment rates drop drastically at Camden, Newark campuses

Enrollment data released from University President Jonathan Holloway’s office revealed that first-year enrollment for the upcoming school year sharply decreased in Rutgers’ Camden and Newark campuses. Though many universities have faced a decline in first-year enrollment since the pandemic, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report

New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked

Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
CAMDEN, NJ
insidernj.com

Jones and DiVincenzo Throw in with Burgess

New Jersey and Essex County Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones, Jr. and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. today announced their endorsement of Irvington Council President Renee C. Burgess to replace Ronald L. Rice as the State Senator in Legislative District 28. Jones and DiVincenzo back Burgess to fill the vacancy created when Rice retired and to run in the November election to fill the remainder of his unexpired term.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Victim in fatal Kearny motorcycle crash identified as East Brunswick man

The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
KEARNY, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

