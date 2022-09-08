ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Everybody has just kept their nose down': Hamilton football rides momentum, confidence into Bishop Gorman rematch

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
With Chandler Hamilton waiting out an appeal to see if its football playoff hopes would be restored, then an hour-and-a-half, season-opening game delay due to lightning, it is ready to face any challenge that comes its way.

The first real big one comes Friday night in Las Vegas at 7, when the Huskies take on Bishop Gorman, which is ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today and can't wait to rid the feeling of a last-minute meltdown at Hamilton a year ago.

Last year, Bishop Gorman was cruising along with a 24-7 lead late in the game. Then, with a long field goal, a couple of recovered on-side kicks, two clutch touchdowns and a two-point conversion later in the final minute, the Huskies shocked the nation, pulling out a 25-24 win.

Some of the cast members are different.

Roch Cholowsky is now the quarterback.

Parker Barrett has taken over as defensive coordinator.

Nobody is expecting Cholowsky to be like Nicco Marchiol, now at West Virginia, to will another miracle victory.

But after a 38-14 season-opening win over Peoria Centennial, Cholowsky didn't need to be a world beater with the defense scoring Hamilton's first two touchdowns of the season — by outside linebacker Alex McLaughlin and safety Genesis Smith, an Arizona commit.

"We're just trying to get the kids ready to be successful," coach Mike Zdebski said.

There is no ESPN national television like last year. But the game can be seen locally on Cox YurView Ch. 4. It is part of the Las Vegas Polynesian Classic. On Saturday night at 7, Phoenix Mountain Pointe will take on Las Vegas Arbor View at Bishop Gorman in another Polynesian Classic high school game.

"We're very confident," McLaughlin said. "We feel like our scheme and our players will get it done. We trust each other. We think we have it."

This would be even more shocking than last year's comeback if the Huskies (1-0) come away with a win.

Bishop Gorman, which has won 18 Nevada championships, is loaded with talent, including a receiving tandem of Wisconsin-commit Trech Kekahuna and USC-commit Zachariah Branch.

Quarterback Micah Alejado has already thrown for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception in the Gaels' 2-1 start that included a 24-21 loss to the No. 1 team in the nation (by USA Today), Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei.

He threw three TD passes against Mater Dei, which is 3-0 and last week throttled another California power, Corona Centennial, 43-20.

Sophomore tailback Myles Norman leads the Gaels in rushing with 189 yards, averaging 17.2 yards on 11 carries.

Former Chandler Basha cornerback Jeremiah Vessel transferred to Bishop Gorman this summer.

"They have really good athletes," said McLaughlin, who plays a position called the 'bandit.' "They try to spread the ball out. We've just been preparing this week on how we're going to stop that."

Hamilton's defense hasn't changed since Barrett took over for Tim Dougherty the week before the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Executive Board rescinded its probation for an alleged recruiting violation.

Barrett was Hamilton's defensive line coach for the past four seasons.

"He's added some different things, but he's doing a great job," McLaughlin said. "He trusts us and we all trust him, so it should be good."

Zdebski was pleased with the way the defense came out strong against Centennial.

Hamilton moved not only players but coaches around. Zdebski said the adaptability and resiliency of this team stand out.

"The players have been very focused and have had great practices," Zdebski said. "For whatever it's worth, everybody has just kept their nose down and worked hard and just focusing on football and talking about football, as well as working on their academics, and being a good person.

"We're very happy with the direction the kids have taken the effort of the coaches."

This is new for Cholowsky, who spent some of the summer in baseball and not all in football. He's one of the top infielders in the nation who served as Marchiol's backup the last two seasons.

"We feel he's going to get exponentially better with each quarter that he plays," Zdebski said. "He's playing catch up at a fast pace. He's such a smart, hard-working young man. We feel that he'll continue to make great strides each quarter that he plays."

Cholowky was 10 of 20 for 92 yards and two TDs in his QB debut.

Zdebski doesn't need Cholowsky to make big plays every down with a talented offensive line and a dynamic backfield one-two punch of Nick Switzer and Logan Krei. Krei returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown last week to give Hamilton a 17-0 lead.

Hamilton has depth in the skill positions, allowing Zdebski to rotate players at running back and receiver. Big receiving threats are Tre' Spivey, Legend Bernard, Jaxon Haynes and Dylan Lord.

"We had a number of young men who for the first time was starting in a varsity football game," Zdebski said. "Those young kids were a little nervous, a little hesitant to start the game. They really improved as the game went on."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

