ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy