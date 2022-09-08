Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Mills, Maine delegation call on seafood group to reverse course on lobster red listing
Gov. Janet Mills and Maine's congressional delegation are calling on the international group Seafood Watch to reverse its decision that red-listed the American lobster earlier this week. The sustainable seafood program said Tuesday that lobster fishing gear poses a threat to the endangered right whale population. But in a letter...
mainepublic.org
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
mainepublic.org
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine
COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
