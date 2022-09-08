Read full article on original website
Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?
As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
Funds can no longer just be a source of capital
Due to this environment, funds can no longer be just a source of capital for startups. As the market tanks, funds need to become more valuable to their startups because there are fewer deals happening. It is important for founders to recognize this and leverage their VCs during these times.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Slashing churn rates, visa side hustles, YC S22 Demo Day faves
A few weeks ago, I found a Twitter thread by Sam DeBrule, co-founder and head of marketing of Heyday, who explained how he and his co-founder reduced customer churn by improving their onboarding process. I sent him a DM asking if he’d adapt the thread for a guest post on...
Regulators appear to be growing increasingly wary of banks and fintech startups getting too cozy
At the end of last week, venture-backed robo-adviser Wealthfront snuck in an announcement that the deal in which it was to be acquired by Swiss banking giant UBS for $1.4 billion was scrapped. Instead, as TC+ editor Alex Wilhelm reported, UBS “invested $69.7 million in the company at a valuation that Wealthfront described as $1.4 billion.”
Pan-African “gender equal investor“ Janngo Capital hits first close of €60M fund
Though things didn’t turn out as planned, the fund’s just-announced first close is noteworthy: it received €10.5 million from other anchor investors, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Boost Africa last December. Subsequently, other limited partners such as Proparco, Burda Principal Investments (BPI), Muller Medien and an ex-KKR partner came on board, dropping €34 million in total capital commitments.
The ETH merge cometh
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
Kenya’s HotelOnline acquires hospitality software company HotelPlus
The full terms of the transcation were not disclosed but Eric Muliro, who founded HotelPlus in Kenya 13 years ago is getting a payout and $1.9 million in shares in HotelOnline, which was valued at $24 million before the deal. Muliro has also been appointed as HotelOnline’s chief technology officer.
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Last September, Egyptian startup Capiter raised $33 million in Series A funding to compete in the country’s growing B2B e-commerce and retail space. Fast-forward a year later, the startup has laid off multiple employees and now its CEO and COO have been relieved from their duties after allegedly mismanaging funds.
Lumafield raises $35M, announces speedy updates to its affordable desktop CT scanner
Lumafield today announced a $35 million Series B, and new features for its desktop X-ray computed tomography platform that aims to provide engineers and designers with unparalleled access to their products. Lumafield revealed the Neptune scanner and Voyager software in April when the company emerged from stealth. The company also...
For LatAm payment orchestration startups, market fragmentation is a blessing in disguise
Only 19% of Latin American adults own a credit card, and 70% of credit cards in Brazil, Argentina and Chile can’t be used internationally. Local payment methods account for 68% of online sales, and, depending on the region and merchant networks, merchants must integrate dozens of payment service providers. Meanwhile, cash voucher systems like Brazil’s boleto bancário and Mexico’s Oxxo payment network account for a significant share of Latin American consumer transactions.
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
Stanford moonshot promises near-term profitability with no-code magical mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. As you can tell by the headline of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we heard most often during the two-day affair).
Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition
The internet giant first revealed plans to acquire publicly-traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of...
Cledara raises $20 million to help companies control their SaaS sprawl
Founded out of London in 2018, Cledara is setting out to help companies of all sizes deal with so-called SaaS sprawl, with some companies subscribing to as many as 200 distinct online services via the browser. While this is testament to the strengths of the SaaS business model and a nod to the broader cloud movement, it can also create a somewhat unwieldy administrative landscape for IT departments trying to keep a handle on everything that they’re paying for.
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine
Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
The tech industry needs a labor movement
Then somebody sends you a YouTube link to a nine-minute commercial for remote work, telling the story of a group of people who quit their company after being forced to return to the office. The advertisement is by Apple, which is currently telling you to go back to the office. You punch your desk so hard that your screensaver deactivates.
Uber turns to Nuro for AV delivery and Razor charges into the seated scooter market
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Before I dive into the news of the week, check out this lovely discount to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. Go to this link and type in the code STATION to get 15% off passes, excluding online and expo tickets.
As startups whip up a restaurant tech frenzy, is anyone close to Toast?
Startups stepped up across the industry to help restaurants quickly change their operations to keep up with, for many, new areas of their business, like accepting online orders, making deliveries and having to create different kinds of relationships with its customers who were now eating at home. Toast, a financial...
Daily Crunch: Former employee says Patreon has laid off its entire security team
Fridaaaaaay. It was a short week, but it still dragged on a little. We’ve got some exciting Twitter Live action coming up on September 13, so mark your calendars! At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting.
Please don’t tip the robot
We’ve got an interesting selection of robotics news this week. It’s a testament, really, to how broad this field has become in recent decades. But first, let’s start with a couple of familiar companies. I wanted to call out this bit from Kirsten’s recent piece about Uber deploying Nuro’s autonomous sidewalk for Eats’ food deliveries:
