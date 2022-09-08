ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TechCrunch

Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?

As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
TechCrunch

Funds can no longer just be a source of capital

Due to this environment, funds can no longer be just a source of capital for startups. As the market tanks, funds need to become more valuable to their startups because there are fewer deals happening. It is important for founders to recognize this and leverage their VCs during these times.
TechCrunch

Pan-African “gender equal investor“ Janngo Capital hits first close of €60M fund

Though things didn’t turn out as planned, the fund’s just-announced first close is noteworthy: it received €10.5 million from other anchor investors, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Boost Africa last December. Subsequently, other limited partners such as Proparco, Burda Principal Investments (BPI), Muller Medien and an ex-KKR partner came on board, dropping €34 million in total capital commitments.
TechCrunch

The ETH merge cometh

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
TechCrunch

Kenya’s HotelOnline acquires hospitality software company HotelPlus

The full terms of the transcation were not disclosed but Eric Muliro, who founded HotelPlus in Kenya 13 years ago is getting a payout and $1.9 million in shares in HotelOnline, which was valued at $24 million before the deal. Muliro has also been appointed as HotelOnline’s chief technology officer.
TechCrunch

Lumafield raises $35M, announces speedy updates to its affordable desktop CT scanner

Lumafield today announced a $35 million Series B, and new features for its desktop X-ray computed tomography platform that aims to provide engineers and designers with unparalleled access to their products. Lumafield revealed the Neptune scanner and Voyager software in April when the company emerged from stealth. The company also...
TechCrunch

For LatAm payment orchestration startups, market fragmentation is a blessing in disguise

Only 19% of Latin American adults own a credit card, and 70% of credit cards in Brazil, Argentina and Chile can’t be used internationally. Local payment methods account for 68% of online sales, and, depending on the region and merchant networks, merchants must integrate dozens of payment service providers. Meanwhile, cash voucher systems like Brazil’s boleto bancário and Mexico’s Oxxo payment network account for a significant share of Latin American consumer transactions.
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
TechCrunch

Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition

The internet giant first revealed plans to acquire publicly-traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of...
TechCrunch

Cledara raises $20 million to help companies control their SaaS sprawl

Founded out of London in 2018, Cledara is setting out to help companies of all sizes deal with so-called SaaS sprawl, with some companies subscribing to as many as 200 distinct online services via the browser. While this is testament to the strengths of the SaaS business model and a nod to the broader cloud movement, it can also create a somewhat unwieldy administrative landscape for IT departments trying to keep a handle on everything that they’re paying for.
TechCrunch

Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine

Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
TechCrunch

The tech industry needs a labor movement

Then somebody sends you a YouTube link to a nine-minute commercial for remote work, telling the story of a group of people who quit their company after being forced to return to the office. The advertisement is by Apple, which is currently telling you to go back to the office. You punch your desk so hard that your screensaver deactivates.
TechCrunch

Uber turns to Nuro for AV delivery and Razor charges into the seated scooter market

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Before I dive into the news of the week, check out this lovely discount to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. Go to this link and type in the code STATION to get 15% off passes, excluding online and expo tickets.
TechCrunch

As startups whip up a restaurant tech frenzy, is anyone close to Toast?

Startups stepped up across the industry to help restaurants quickly change their operations to keep up with, for many, new areas of their business, like accepting online orders, making deliveries and having to create different kinds of relationships with its customers who were now eating at home. Toast, a financial...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Former employee says Patreon has laid off its entire security team

Fridaaaaaay. It was a short week, but it still dragged on a little. We’ve got some exciting Twitter Live action coming up on September 13, so mark your calendars! At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting.
TechCrunch

Please don’t tip the robot

We’ve got an interesting selection of robotics news this week. It’s a testament, really, to how broad this field has become in recent decades. But first, let’s start with a couple of familiar companies. I wanted to call out this bit from Kirsten’s recent piece about Uber deploying Nuro’s autonomous sidewalk for Eats’ food deliveries:
