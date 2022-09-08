The Giants have a serious problem with the bases loaded

Throughout the baseball season, teams both good and bad are bound to amass certain stats that are going to impress you. Usually in a good way. Some of these stats are simple ones, like the Dodgers leading Major League Baseball with a 2.84 ERA (pauses to throw up) which you would expect from a team that is breaking baseball with every new day. Others can be more niche, such as the Oakland A’s and their bullpen leading the league in holds, and how it has had no effect in regards to making the A’s a better team.

The Giants have their own little niche stat, and it has to do with loading the bases. 173 times a Giants hitter has stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. No other team has had more such scenarios. Getting guys on base is always a good thing. The more guys get on base, the more likely they are to score runs, and even in this analytical age, scoring more runs is still the most effective way to win baseball games, much like it was 100 years ago.

And in the first half of this baseball season, the Giants were excellent at not just loading the bases, but driving in runs with the bases loaded. In 116 first half plate appearances with the bases loaded, the Giants hit .338 (27 hits in 107 at bats plus seven walks and two hit batters), which is exactly what you want for a team to do in bases loaded situations: get hits, drive in runs, keep the line moving. All of it culminated in Mike Yastrzemski's walk-off grand slam against then-Brewers closer Josh Hader. The Giants were 48-43 in the span of those 116 plate appearances.

Since then, the Giants have had 57 plate appearances with the bases loaded, and have hit .152 in that span (7 hits in 46 at-bats plus 11 walks). The Giants are 17-27 in that span. At one point, they went 27 straight plate appearances with the bases loaded without recording a hit. More on that in a moment.

It is too simplistic and baseball is too complex to definitely say “The Giants have been bad in the second half of the season because they have not been getting hits with the bases loaded.” Yet, nothing better represents the team's inability to break games open much better than their inability to deliver the clutch hit with the bases full of Giants.

“The process is there,” said Dave Flemming in his weekly appearance on The Morning Roast this past Monday . “What isn’t there is the ability to take advantage of that. The Giants, for whatever reason the Giants hitters are not equipped right now to do damage.

“The hard-hit rate has gone way down,” he went on to add. “The exit velocity average has gone way down. Without being too harsh, I think that tells you what is going on. The game plan is there, and even the execution of the game plan is there, but the bottom-line results are not there.”

While the Giants year-to-year hard-hit and exit velocity numbers are relatively similar from 2021 to 2022, in the second half of this season, the Giants have indeed been hitting the ball not as hard as they were in the first half. As a team, the Giants have recorded a hard hit ball 37.6% of the time according to Baseball Savant. In 91 first half games, the Giants had an average exit velocity below that 37.6% number in 47 games, or roughly 51% of their contests. In 44 games since the All-Star Break, the Giants have had 26 such games, or 59% of their contests. More games with more soft contact will not a rally make.

So what gives? Why are the Giants all of the sudden not hitting the ball as hard or as often with the bases loaded? According to manager Gabe Kapler, the intense grind of a long and frustrating season could be a part of the problem.

“I attribute it to a cascading effect of guys who over the course of the season just getting run really hard,” he said before the Giants Friday night tilt with the Philadelphia Phillies. “I think that there are guys who have not been getting the blows that would have been optimal.”

Kapler cited Yastrzemski as an example of a guy the team has been trying to find days off for, but with the recent injury to fellow outfielder Austin Slater, the Giants have been forced to play Yaz in situations that are not ideal for them because they need a center fielder. The Giants lineup and roster is simply not built to withstand hitters stepping to the plate in situations that are not beneficial to them. Whether you want to pin that on Gabe Kapler's managing skills or president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi’s ability to build a complete baseball team, the results will be a baseball team that struggles to get the big hit when they need it most. Then factor in the demoralizing feeling that comes with squandering such bases loaded opportunities, and you can state to see how things can get out of hand fast.

Which brings us back the that streak of 27 plate appearances with the bases loaded without recording a hit, a stretch that began after Jason Vosler got a base hit in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Cubs on July 31 to break a scoreless tie, and ended when Austin Slater roped a base hit off the Rockies Lucas Gilbreath on Aug. 19 with the Giants trailing 7-2 in the top of the seventh. The closest the Giants have come to matching that streak in the last 8 years was 20 plate appearances in 2020, a year we all agree does not count. They had a 16-plate appearance drought in 2019 as well without a hit. Other than that, the Giants have not gone more than 14 plate appearances without a hit with the bases loaded since 2014.

Such long stretches without a big hit can weigh on a team as the missed opportunities build up. Let’s assume in a bases-loaded situation, a simple base hit will net you two runs, a double will clear the bases and a grand slam is, well, a grand slam. During that 27-plate appearance drought, the Giants came to the plate 6 times down by one or two runs, which means a base hit would have at minimum tied the game or even given them the lead. Five other times they came to the plate down by three runs, where an extra-base hit would have gotten the Giants back into the game. Most of these chances came in the same game (how brutal was watching Evan Phillips retire LaMonte Wade Jr, Dixon Machado and Austin Slater in succession with the bases loaded in LA on Aug. 2 down 6-5) but the point remains, missed opportunities can deflate a team.

The Giants bases-loaded malaise is bizarre, but it is not the end all, be all reason that this season has become such a fizzle, but it certainly feels like yet another perfect representation of a season where everything that can go wrong has gone wrong. Should the Giants try and finish the year strong and even challenge for an above .500 finish, somehow, some way, they are going to need to find those big hits with the bases loaded. Until then, we continue with the daily grind of watching the Giants use a barrage of walks and sacrifice flies to bring in runners with the bases loaded. It is not appealing to watch, which I suppose fits this iteration of the Giants quite well.