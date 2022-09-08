Read full article on original website
sentinelcolorado.com
Mayor Coffman slates town hall meeting Saturday, focusing on Aurora crime
AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman will be holding a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon with the Aurora Police Department, which will provide an update on crime in the city. On his Twitter page, Coffman said that APD will discuss motor vehicle theft in the city and well as violent crime rates in general.
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County discusses shelter proposal
Douglas County is considering hiring a facilitator to flesh out an idea to make the existing winter shelter network into a more expansive year-round program. At the Sept. 8 meeting of the Douglas County Homeless Initiative, Pastor Mike Polhemus of The Rock church in Castle Rock told the group he was hoping to get help outlining the details of a year-round church shelter network.
Arapahoe County candidate speaks up about assault
A candidate for county commissioner in Arapahoe County says she was sexually assaulted by a voter while campaigning. She spoke up about the incident to destigmatize being a victim of harassment or assault, she said, and to raise awareness about risks women can face running for office. Jessica Campbell-Swanson, who...
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Todd Buchanan: Dangerous weapons vs. the general welfare
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) is celebrating recent court victories temporarily halting enforcement of assault weapons bans by local governments, including Superior and Boulder County. The following paragraph is from the RMGO website:. “We are on fire, we just can’t stop winning in the courts. … Because of the correctly...
villagerpublishing.com
Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village
It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
sentinelcolorado.com
TOWN HALL: Aurora police say crime generally ebbed last month but released no details
AURORA | Vehicle theft has risen in Aurora by more than 30% from last year, but in the past 30 days crime across almost all categories has fallen in the city, according to data from the Aurora Police Department released during a town hall meeting held Saturday by Mayor Mike Coffman.
The battle for Denver's Union Station: Co-response teams mix compassion with policing
DENVER • Mental health clinician Lara Cladny stands in Union Station’s downstairs bus terminal, trying to reason with a disheveled, barefoot woman. It's a midday in early August. The middle-aged woman shouts at Cladny to get out of her face. Several RTD police officers now flank Cladny, as...
cpr.org
4 things we learned from the first-ever release of data that shows how Colorado DAs prosecute cases
Prosecutors representing more than half the state’s population unveiled new data on Thursday that showed racial biases in how they offer plea deals, who gets jail time pre-trial and who gets offered probation versus a jail or prison sentence. Eight district attorneys across the state — some representing rural...
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
2 die in alleged murder-suicide in Jefferson County
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were called to the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue at roughly 4:35 p.m. on Saturday evening.
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
Westword
Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Pulled From Denver Ballot
A Denver ballot measure proposing a 4.5 percent increase in recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning programs for Denver children has been pulled from the November election. The proposal had been pushed by My Spark Denver, which confirmed that it has now withdrawn it. According to My Spark...
Westword
Revolutionary Teacher's DPS Hose Job and Aurora Rebirth
Tim Hernández was teaching a class at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy on September 8, when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II of England had died at age 96. But rather than offering expressions of grief, many of the students in the classroom began applauding — and far from castigating them for this reaction, "I celebrated with them," says Hernández.
Four Colorado cities among top 10 US cities for vehicle thefts
According to a report published by Common Sense Institute, car thefts in Colorado currently occur at a rate of 4,007 per month, on pace for an all-time high of 48,000 over the course of the year. At that rate, it seems likely that Colorado we retain its spot as the number one state for car thefts in the country, following the state passing Washington DC in 2021.
Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers
Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
