Arapahoe County, CO

Mayor Coffman slates town hall meeting Saturday, focusing on Aurora crime

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman will be holding a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon with the Aurora Police Department, which will provide an update on crime in the city. On his Twitter page, Coffman said that APD will discuss motor vehicle theft in the city and well as violent crime rates in general.
AURORA, CO
Douglas County discusses shelter proposal

Douglas County is considering hiring a facilitator to flesh out an idea to make the existing winter shelter network into a more expansive year-round program. At the Sept. 8 meeting of the Douglas County Homeless Initiative, Pastor Mike Polhemus of The Rock church in Castle Rock told the group he was hoping to get help outlining the details of a year-round church shelter network.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Guest opinion: Todd Buchanan: Dangerous weapons vs. the general welfare

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) is celebrating recent court victories temporarily halting enforcement of assault weapons bans by local governments, including Superior and Boulder County. The following paragraph is from the RMGO website:. “We are on fire, we just can’t stop winning in the courts. … Because of the correctly...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village

It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates

At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
COLORADO STATE
Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Pulled From Denver Ballot

A Denver ballot measure proposing a 4.5 percent increase in recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning programs for Denver children has been pulled from the November election. The proposal had been pushed by My Spark Denver, which confirmed that it has now withdrawn it. According to My Spark...
DENVER, CO
Revolutionary Teacher's DPS Hose Job and Aurora Rebirth

Tim Hernández was teaching a class at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy on September 8, when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II of England had died at age 96. But rather than offering expressions of grief, many of the students in the classroom began applauding — and far from castigating them for this reaction, "I celebrated with them," says Hernández.
AURORA, CO
Four Colorado cities among top 10 US cities for vehicle thefts

According to a report published by Common Sense Institute, car thefts in Colorado currently occur at a rate of 4,007 per month, on pace for an all-time high of 48,000 over the course of the year. At that rate, it seems likely that Colorado we retain its spot as the number one state for car thefts in the country, following the state passing Washington DC in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers

Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.
AURORA, CO
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE

