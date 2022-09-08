Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.

AURORA, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO