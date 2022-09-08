Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service
King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
London Bridge security guard sings stunning opera tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
A security guard at London Bridge station stunned commuters with an impromptu opera performance in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Anna Lapwood, an organist and director of music at Cambridge University, “spontaneously” stopped off at the station to play a bit of music in memory of the monarch.She was then joined by Marcella, a security guard and trained opera singer, for a stunning, impromptu rendition of Lascia ch’io pianga.The video Lapwood posted of the incredible moment has since been viewed over 3.6 million times in less than 24 hours.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles joins royal coffin procession in Edinburgh – liveWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Obituary: An extraordinary life of service
