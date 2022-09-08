Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win
Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayFound a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022Point of the dayCARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp— US Open...
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Brooke Shields pokes fun at herself as she poses beneath a poster of her ex-husband Andre Agassi at the US open as she watches Iga Swiatek secure her third Grand Slam women's singles title
She was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. And Brooke Shields appeared to be in a playful mood on Saturday as she posed beneath a poster of her ex-husband at the US open. The actress, 57, took to her Instagram account to share the snap...
Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open
Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
With a bullish physique and lightning pace, Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win his first Grand Slam in the US Open final and become world No 1 - but rivals fear the 19-year-old could stay there a long time as a successor to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points this year would always have a ripple effect, and part of the wash-up comes in Sunday's US Open final. It is not the only factor involved, but one unintended consequence is that whoever wins Sunday's US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud, will make the ascent to No 1 in the rankings.
US Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid denied sixth successive Flushing Meadows title
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were denied a sixth successive US Open men's...
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect...
Alcaraz, Ruud at 1-2 in ATP rankings; Swiatek, Jabeur in WTA
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 on Monday at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. “It’s a dream. At the moment, I can’t believe I reached No. 1. It’s going to take time to understand it,” Alcaraz said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I have to move on and find new goals. I have to keep at this level, at No. 1, for many years. That’s my goal — and, of course, to get more Grand Slams.” The Spaniard’s victory by a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 score over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final allowed Alcaraz to win his first major title and to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings. Alcaraz’s three-spot jump from No. 4 ties the mark for biggest move up to No. 1.
Iga Swiatek holds off Ons Jabeur rally to win US Open women’s singles
Iga Swiatek became US Open champion with a 6-2, 7-6 victory against Ons Jabeur to add the title at Flushing Meadows to the one she won in Paris
US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection
Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI'm really glad that it's not in cashIga Swiatek as she collected a cheque for 2.6m US dollarsBreaking new groundHistory for 🇵🇭!Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipino to win...
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud in four sets to win maiden Grand Slam and become new world No 1
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday night to become the youngest man to be ranked world No 1. The Spanish teenager and his opponent Casper Ruud went into the match with both bidding for a first Grand Slam title and to top the rankings, and it was the 19-year-old who came out on top, winning 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur LIVE: Tennis score and result as Polish star wins US Open final
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the US Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two...
