NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 on Monday at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. “It’s a dream. At the moment, I can’t believe I reached No. 1. It’s going to take time to understand it,” Alcaraz said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I have to move on and find new goals. I have to keep at this level, at No. 1, for many years. That’s my goal — and, of course, to get more Grand Slams.” The Spaniard’s victory by a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 score over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final allowed Alcaraz to win his first major title and to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings. Alcaraz’s three-spot jump from No. 4 ties the mark for biggest move up to No. 1.

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO