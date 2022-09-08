ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

KSLA

SWEPCO begins removal of historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Sept. 12, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), has started the removal process of Shreveport’s historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks. This week, people may start to notice the construction going on, but the work began in August and will continue through the fall, according...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire

GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
GREENWOOD, LA
abc17news.com

Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Seemingly down to its last strike, there’s a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. “One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports,” says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. “We’re trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
GILMER, TX
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City hosts 21st annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier City invited the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event began with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Arrive Alive tour visiting BPCC on Sept. 12

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Arrive Alive Tour, a drunken and distracted driving simulator and reportedly the only marijuana driving simulator, will be at Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 E. Texas St. on Monday, Sept. 12. The tour’s safe driving campaign will be set up in the Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Warm and sunny Sunday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Your Sunday sees a slight chance for an isolated shower or two but that is about it. Any sort of shower that pops up will do so along the first fall-like cold front we will be seeing in the Region this year. We have had a low-pressure system sitting over the SE U.S. that has amplified the heat-driven chances for showers over the last several days. That low is moving out and taking most of the moisture with it and the cold front is bringing a much drier airmass to the ArkLaTex. Highs today are expected to reach the low-90s and the sun will be shining. Lows tonight night will be a bit cooler, looking at the mid-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
magnoliareporter.com

KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman

Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
q973radio.com

Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good

When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Dry and more comfortable weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will have been the most eventful day of the forecast and it’s not even all that exciting. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at Founder’s Day Festival

ATLANTA, Texas – Atlanta, Texas celebrates 150 years at their Founder’s Day Festival on Saturday. It was a day of old-fashioned fun to celebrate the founding of Atlanta, Texas in 1872. Festivities included a 5K run, food trucks, chuckwagon cooking, pageants, a time capsule reveal from 1972, a...
ATLANTA, TX

Comments / 0

