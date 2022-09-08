SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Your Sunday sees a slight chance for an isolated shower or two but that is about it. Any sort of shower that pops up will do so along the first fall-like cold front we will be seeing in the Region this year. We have had a low-pressure system sitting over the SE U.S. that has amplified the heat-driven chances for showers over the last several days. That low is moving out and taking most of the moisture with it and the cold front is bringing a much drier airmass to the ArkLaTex. Highs today are expected to reach the low-90s and the sun will be shining. Lows tonight night will be a bit cooler, looking at the mid-60s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO