Electronics

Digital Trends

What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?

Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPhone 14 handsets at the end of last week, with shipping set to start on most versions this Friday (the iPhone 14 Plus lands on October 7). So, diamond-encrusted and gold-plated iPhones aside, what’s the most cash you can splash on an iPhone 14?...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Gets a New Shape-Shifting Cutout. Here's How It Works

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're one of the many people who love to hate the iPhone's notch -- the blank space that houses your camera lens and speaker -- at the top of your screen, then you may find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max exciting. The two new models have a smaller, island-like cutout that makes that space a little more useful.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Why the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t good enough to replace my old Series 5

You’re not alone if you’ve been thinking that recent Apple Watch releases have been a bit underwhelming. Although Apple adds numerous quality-of-life improvements to its wearable each year — and the new Series 8 is no exception — over the past few releases, there’s been little to compel current owners to upgrade to a newer model.
ELECTRONICS
Road & Track

The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever

Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

It’s not just you: the Instagram app is playing sound even when it’s muted

Look, we all use Instagram when we probably shouldn’t. We open the app and scroll through the feed or tap through Stories spontaneously — even when we’re around other people and need to do so silently. That used to not be a problem — on the iPhone, just keep the mute switch flipped down and Instagram stays silent. Except, it doesn’t anymore.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Will Hit Your iPhone Monday

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Ditch your old lock screen and enter a new era of phone customization when iOS 16 arrives on Monday, Sept. 12. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date Wednesday as part of its fall iPhone event. This is a yearly tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Montblanc Summit 3 review: unmatched luxury, half-baked smartwatch

“The Montblanc Summit 3 is a beautiful, highly desirable luxury smartwatch with the latest WearOS 3 software, but it's let down by short battery life and basic fitness tracking.”. Pros. Beautiful design. Luxury materials. Latest Wear OS 3 software. Two straps included. Cons. The more I wear the Montblanc Summit...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch and what to expect

After a long summer of waiting, we’re finally getting a full-sized Nintendo Direct on September 13. The presentation will mostly focus on games launching on Nintendo Switch this winter, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have some surprises in store for viewers. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Hands-On: Apple Made Some Major Upgrades

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled its brand new iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, but reserved its biggest changes for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new standout feature: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max each lack a notch. In its place is a small pill-shaped screen cutout that houses a revamped TrueDepth camera unit for Face ID, selfies and video calls.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple's iPad mini is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This week's tech...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Brand new iPhone features that Android already has

For some reason, people like to take sides on things that really don’t need to have sides at all. You’re a fan of iPhones? Cool. You’re more comfortable with Android phones? Use it in good health. But we live in a competitive society, and so the one...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple May Have Solved the Age-Old Preorder Problem

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Preordering, or even ordering, popular new gadgets has never been easy. Websites crash under traffic loads, products disappear from shopping carts and sometimes you can get to the very last step of the checkout process, only to be mysteriously bounced back to the beginning. The good news is, if you want a new Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, it may end being a little easier this time around.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Splatoon 3 is already my favorite social media platform

While I loved my time with Splatoon 3 during my pre-release time with it, something was missing from the experience. Nintendo asked reviewers testing the game during the few days where servers were up to not create in-game messages, the social staple of the series. That meant that the streets of Inkopolis were a little quiet during my stay, with no posts popping up over players’ heads. I couldn’t wait to see how much fans would liven the place up once the game officially launched.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router

Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
TECHNOLOGY

