Cowboys QB Dak Prescott limited in practice with ankle issue

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) - Dak Prescott was limited at practice on Thursday with an ankle issue that the Cowboys franchise quarterback insists is a simple precaution.

Prescott had left the practice field near the end of the portion open to media, leading to speculation he might appear on the injury report, something Prescott confirmed himself.

“If you don’t report a hangnail they’ll get fined,” Prescott said. “I feel great. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time.”

Prescott pointed the blame at a shoe change before confirming it is his right ankle, the same one that was surgically repaired following a gruesome injury in week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

“It’s just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today. Probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go, promise that.”

Prescott told reporters that the injury will not have any impact on his ability to play Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.