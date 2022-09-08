Seth Rich Limited Series About His Death & Its Aftermath In Works At Sony Pictures TV From Hank Steinberg & Andy Kroll

EXCLUSIVE : The murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich and the wild conspiracy theories it spawned is the subject of a limited series in development at Sony Pictures Television . Titled #I Am Seth Rich , the series, inspired by Andy Kroll’s book A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy, hails from Kroll and For Life and Without A Trace creator Hank Steinberg . Sony Pictures Television, where Steinberg and his Channel Road Productions are under a deal, is the studio.

Written by Steinberg, #I am Seth Rich chronicles the birth of the modern-day conspiracy movement that began following the 2016 murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. As the Rich family seeks justice for their son’s murder only to find his death being used to create a false counter-narrative that involved almost every aspect of the political machine, they become engulfed in this sprawling story which touches nearly every aspect of the modern misinformation era. For years, the Riches battled in the press and in the courts to clear their son’s name in this cautionary tale about what might be our future.

Steinberg executive produces via his Channel Road Productions under his SPT deal. Erwin Stoff also serves as executive producer and Kroll serves as producer.

Rich was murdered at 4:20 AM on July 10, 2016 in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington in a suspected attempted robbery, a crime which has not been solved. Within days, conspiracy theories linking the murder to the 2016 leaked DNC emails or the FBI’s investigation of the Clinton Foundation started cropping up on social media. While those theories have been debunked by law enforcement, the false narrative was promoted by a number of conservative TV personalities, garnering national attention. The Riches ended up filing a lawsuit against Fox News over the channel’s coverage, which was eventually settled.

The case has been examined in a documentary format, including in an episode of Netflix’s docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, released earlier this summer.

Kroll is an investigative reporter for ProPublica, where he covers voting, politics, and threats to democracy. He is the former Washington bureau chief for Rolling Stone magazine, where he wrote extensively about the Seth Rich case. He has also written for Mother Jones, National Journal, and The California Sunday Magazine.

Steinberg most recently created and executive produced drama series For Life, which aired for two seasons on ABC. He also was the creator, executive producer and showrunner of CBS’ drama series Without a Trace, which won multiple Emmys, including one for its star Anthony LaPaglia, and the co-creator/co-showrunner of TNT’s former flagship drama The Last Ship. Steinberg also was the co-creator and showrunner of ABC’s serialized thriller The Nine and the writer of FX’s biopic RFK and the HBO film 61* , for which he was nominated for an Emmy and WGA Award. Steinberg is repped by WME.