Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
WB teen arrested and in juvenile detention pending outcome of probe into bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — A West Brook High School student is under arrest and in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, pending the outcome of an investigation into an attack against another student last week inside a bathroom, according to information the Jefferson County DIstrict Attorney's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The D.A.'s Office says BISD Police are finishing their investigation and once they turn it over to the D.A.'s Office, a determination will be made about what charges to file.
fox4beaumont.com
Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
fox4beaumont.com
Man charged with harassment after BPD responds to report of possible attempted kidnapping
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police arrest man on Harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur PD has arrest warrant for 15-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at apartments
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur. Port Arthur police are investigating the homicide at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365. Police responded to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin
SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
fox4beaumont.com
15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in
PORT ARTHUR — The 15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in. Port Arthur Police Department the 15-year-old suspect at the police station after he turned himself in. His family drove him to the police station Sunday afternoon at about 3 p.m. The fatal shooting...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police investigate possible attempted kidnapping Sunday at hike and bike trail
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest man on harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail in Beaumont. Update from Beaumont Police Department:. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and...
fox4beaumont.com
Name released of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed line at Calder Woods
BEAUMONT — A justice of the peace has released the name of an 83-year-old man who was electrocuted when he touched a downed power line at Calder Woods Senior Living Community. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 that LeRay Joseph Lafleur, 83, of VIdor, died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
fox4beaumont.com
Man found shot to death Saturday in parking lot at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a homicide at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365. Police responded to the shooting after 9 a.m. Witnesses told 6 shooter L.D. Ray they heard several gunshots. Police found the victim’s body on the ground in a...
fox4beaumont.com
BISD investigating 'violent incident' in West Brook bathroom
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Independent School District says it's aware of videos showing a violent attack against a student in a West Brook High School bathroom and has taken disciplinary actions 'to the fullest extent' as part of the investigation. The videos circulating on social media show one student...
fox4beaumont.com
Orange County Sheriff's Office release name of dredge boat operator found dead
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man found dead after searchers recovered his body from the water at Boomtown USA off Interstate-10. Elisha McMahon III, 62, of Silsbee, was reported missing at about noon Friday. Investigators say he’d been operating a dredge boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Body of dredge boat operator recovered from waters at Boomtown USA
ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Divers have recovered the body of a missing dredge boat operator from the waters at Boomtown USA, according to information Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The operator had been missing from the dredge boat since about noon. Divers...
fox4beaumont.com
Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont crucial to meeting demand for first responders
BEAUMONT — As we approach the anniversary of September 11th, we remember the victims of that tragedy and the bravery first responders showed the world that day. However, 21 years later, the nation is experiencing a first responder shortage. Police and fire departments are struggling to retain and recruit...
Comments / 0