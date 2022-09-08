ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

WB teen arrested and in juvenile detention pending outcome of probe into bathroom attack

BEAUMONT — A West Brook High School student is under arrest and in the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, pending the outcome of an investigation into an attack against another student last week inside a bathroom, according to information the Jefferson County DIstrict Attorney's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The D.A.'s Office says BISD Police are finishing their investigation and once they turn it over to the D.A.'s Office, a determination will be made about what charges to file.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Liberty County, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin

SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Hispanic#Crime Stoppers
fox4beaumont.com

BISD investigating 'violent incident' in West Brook bathroom

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Independent School District says it's aware of videos showing a violent attack against a student in a West Brook High School bathroom and has taken disciplinary actions 'to the fullest extent' as part of the investigation. The videos circulating on social media show one student...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy