fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB
Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
lhindependent.com
Long, Panthers run roughshod over Eagles
Fittingly on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was honored during a pre-game ceremony with the unveiling of the new street sign that bears his name, the offense the late coach used to refer to as a “well-oiled machine” was running on all cylinders.
fox7austin.com
Longhorn strolls down road with his puppy
A Texas Longhorns fan and his longhorn were seen strolling down E. Dean Keeton before Saturday's football game against Alabama at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Video credit: Lena Blietz)
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Texas' Heartbreaking Loss
Texas was knocking on the doorstep of an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, but a clutch drive from Bryce Young sealed the deal. While every Texas fan inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was left heartbroken over this afternoon's result, former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy seems to be very pleased with the way this game played out.
Record number of fans flood streets after UT home game against Alabama
Streets and sidewalks around DKR Memorial stadium were filled with traffic of every kind as more than 105,000 football fans headed home or to their next party.
Matt Leinart Reacts To His 1st Visit To DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
Former USC star Matt Leinart picked the right time to visit DKR Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time. Unranked Texas almost upset No. 1 Alabama earlier this afternoon, but came up short in a 20-19 thriller. Leinart experienced the game first-hand on Saturday afternoon. He came away very impressed...
247Sports
Blue-chip recruits buzzing about the Longhorns showing against Alabama
Texas football went toe to toe with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, losing a 20-19 heartbreaker, doing it in front of a group of recruits Steve Sarkisian and his staff would like to see help them win these type of ballgames for years to come. “Absolutely amazing atmosphere,” offensive...
Comal ISD says alleged racist incident against Hays HS volleyball players 'cannot be verified'
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said allegations that students from Canyon High School shouted racist taunts at Hays High School volleyball players during a match could not be verified through the school district's investigation. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matthew McConaughey narrates Texas hype video for Alabama game: 'Bring the heat!'
Matthew McConaughey is a busy man. When No. 1 Alabama comes to Austin, Texas, the Oscar-winning actor makes time to narrate the hype video. McConaughey is an appropriate choice to narrate a preview to Saturday’s big game as arguably the most prominent supporter of Texas football. The theme of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
