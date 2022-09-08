ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB

Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Long, Panthers run roughshod over Eagles

Fittingly on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was honored during a pre-game ceremony with the unveiling of the new street sign that bears his name, the offense the late coach used to refer to as a “well-oiled machine” was running on all cylinders.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Longhorn strolls down road with his puppy

A Texas Longhorns fan and his longhorn were seen strolling down E. Dean Keeton before Saturday's football game against Alabama at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Video credit: Lena Blietz)
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Sports
Marble Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Marble Falls, TX
Football
City
Marble Falls, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Spun

Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Texas' Heartbreaking Loss

Texas was knocking on the doorstep of an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, but a clutch drive from Bryce Young sealed the deal. While every Texas fan inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was left heartbroken over this afternoon's result, former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy seems to be very pleased with the way this game played out.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Frazier
Person
Jesus
247Sports

Blue-chip recruits buzzing about the Longhorns showing against Alabama

Texas football went toe to toe with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, losing a 20-19 heartbreaker, doing it in front of a group of recruits Steve Sarkisian and his staff would like to see help them win these type of ballgames for years to come. “Absolutely amazing atmosphere,” offensive...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Man Football#American Football#The Faith Academy Flames#Kickoff#Rr 1431#Veritas Academy
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KTEM NewsRadio

Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy