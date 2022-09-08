ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“As You Like It” reimagined for Shakespeare in the Park

Experience Shakespeare under the stars in New York City’s Central Park. Cast member Christopher M. Ramirez, who lights up the stage as “Touchstone,” share more about the reimagined production of “As You Like It” which is currently playing at The Delacorte Theater. Ramirez charms audiences with his dazzling interpretation of the character.

Tickets are free and available in person and online. For details, go to www.publi ctheater.org. Performances run through Sunday, September 11, 2022.

