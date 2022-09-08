Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Community Trust Bank Neon Branch open again for regular business
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Community Trust Bank in Neon reopened Monday after being forced to close in the late July flooding. The lobby and drive thru will be open for regular business hours, according to a release from the bank. The bank is located at 1001 Highway 317 in...
11 western Kentucky families moved to transitional housing
Western Kentucky is still recovering from the December 10 tornadoes last year that devastated the region. 11 families are getting a new start in transitional housing. This is thanks to local construction companies like the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky in collaboration with other community groups such as the Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, who helped to construct, furnish and supply this housing.
Trailers offer temporary home as Ky. flood victims plan future
Fleets of trailers are descending on the Appalachian region, some brought in from western Kentucky, where they served a similar purpose for people who lost homes when tornadoes hit in December.
WUKY
FEMA claim approvals in eastern Kentucky increase following criticism out of Frankfort and Washington
In the aftermath of the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky, Beshear and others have been vocal about their concerns when it comes to denied FEMA claims for individual assistance. "We're now up to 52% of all applications that have been made having been approved for at least some level of...
wymt.com
AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
wymt.com
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear: More than $200M in disaster assistance for western Ky. victims to date
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on western Kentucky tornado recovery, Hunger Action Month and an award to plug orphan wells in his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Sept. 8. Western Kentucky tornado update. “Soon we will recognize the nine-month anniversary of the December 10-11 tornadoes. As we...
Western Kentucky tornado recovery: nine months later
Saturday marks nine months since the Dec. 10th tornado that killed dozens across western Kentucky.
AAA: Crude price fall, pushing pump prices lower — Kentucky gas is seven center lower on the week
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 5 cents to $3.73. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million b/d to 8.73 million b/d last week. According to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by...
wymt.com
Food City collects more than $380,000 for Eastern Ky. flood victims
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Food City partnered with WYMT and other television stations in the Tri-Cities for a 10-day fundraising campaign at 60 Food City stores. Customers could round their orders up or make a small donation. ”Certainly it was well documented about the tragedy, with the horrible loss of...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Best practices for a better Kentucky: More work, less welfare
The great irony arising out of COVID'S lingering effect is that businesses struggle to fill positions while many able-bodied adults sit it out, unwilling to forego their government benefits by returning to the workforce. It’s a dilemma Kentucky must solve to take full advantage of the opportunities like the thousands...
clayconews.com
Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County
NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season.
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
wymt.com
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
