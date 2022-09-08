Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Starbucks selects Polygon to host its new NFT-based loyalty program
The new program is named Starbucks Odyssey and is described as a Web3-powered experience that will allow Starbucks...
kitco.com
SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings
The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
kitco.com
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
‘We’ve experienced an anomaly’: Bezos’s latest Blue Origin launch fails
New Shepard rocket fails shortly after launch, but uncrewed capsule jettisons successfully
kitco.com
Nobel laureate in economics says Bitcoin’s true value is zero, gold is a ‘terrible’ inflation hedge – Eugene Fama
Bitcoin and gold are bad long-term investments, said Eugene Fama, 2013 Nobel laureate in economics and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago. “This is a case where the market hasn’t figured out [Bitcoin] has no value,” he said. “At the moment, I guess even the crooks don’t transact and hold it. They’ll probably transact in it, then give it up quickly for something else because it’s just too risky.”
kitco.com
The SEC doubles down on its promise to regulate the crypto industry
Grewal made the comment while speaking at a forum hosted by the Practising Law Institute, a legal education...
Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explodes in fireball during flight
A Blue Origin rocket launch was aborted Monday morning when the rocket booster exploded just more than a minute into the flight. The uncrewed New Shepard mission 23 was carrying a payload of scientific experiments and other cargo from Blue Origin’s launch site in Texas to the edge of space on Monday when the main booster exploded. The New Shepard Capsule containing the payload was safely jettisoned via a launch abort system and returned to Earth. We’re responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas. This was a payload mission with no astronauts...
