A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses spatiotemporal manipulation of femtosecond light pulses for on-chip devices. With the development of highly integrated nanophotonic devices, researchers have begun to pursue new methods of flexibly manipulating the on-chip light signals in both extremely small spatial scale (e.g., nanometer) and ultrafast temporal scale (e.g., femtosecond). The control of optical signals in nanometer and femtosecond scales not only provides fundamental insights into the ultrafast dynamics of the interaction between light and matter, but also offers an effective platform for high-efficiency ultrafast signal processing in integrated nanophotonic devices, and optical detection and imaging with super-spatiotemporal resolution. Thus, research of spatiotemporal light-field manipulation is of great significance and can be widely applied in the fields of photonic circuits, photonic information processing, quantum information processing, neuromorphic computing and artificial intelligence, and ultrafast optical wavefront measurement.

