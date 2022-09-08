Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers find source of gamma rays in small neighboring galaxy
Through giant lobes of gamma radiation, an international team of researchers have found a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but whose emissions are more likely the result of millisecond pulsars blasting out cosmic particles, reports a new study in Nature Astronomy. The center of...
Phys.org
Researchers propose novel method to enhance electrocatalytic conversion of carbon dioxide
A research team led by Profs. Chen Wei and Wei Wei from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a novel method that enables efficient CO2 electroreduction to CO by virtue of low-coordination chloride ion adsorption on a silver hollow fiber electrode. The results...
Phys.org
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Phys.org
New technique improves proteoform imaging in human tissue
Investigators led by Neil Kelleher, Ph.D., professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, have developed a new imaging technique that increases the detection of intact proteoforms by fourfold when compared to current protein imaging methods. The imaging technique, detailed in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
3D nanoprinting using semiconductor quantum dots to create optoelectrical materials
A team of researchers from Tsinghua University, working with a colleague from Jilin University, has developed a new 3D nanoprinting technique that uses semiconducting quantum dots. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their new technique and provides examples of resulting 3D objects. Jia-Ahn Pan and Dmitri Talapin with the University of Chicago provide a Perspective piece in the same journal issue regarding more versatile 3D printing devices and the work done by the team on this new effort.
Phys.org
Liquid-interface assisted SERS could see earlier detection of Alzheimer's disease
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses label-free trace detection of bio-molecules by liquid-interface assisted surface-enhanced Raman scattering using a microfluidic chip. Surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) has attracted attention in biotechnology. It is due to its high sensitivity to localized surface plasmon resonance of nanostructured metals. Trace detection of bio-molecules...
Phys.org
A single protein controls aging signals more effectively than in a team
A new study shows that the protein CHIP can regulate the insulin receptor more efficiently alone than in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP usually appears as a homodimer—an association of two identical proteins—and primarily serves to degrade misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleans up the cell. To this end, CHIP collaborates with helper proteins to attach a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins. The defective proteins are thus recognized and eliminated by the cell. In addition, CHIP also regulates the signal transduction of the insulin receptor. CHIP binds ubiquitin to the receptor to degrade it and stop the activation of life-extending gene products.
Phys.org
Anti-correlated plasma and THz pulse generation during two-color laser filamentation in air
The strong terahertz (THz) waves generated by femtosecond laser pulse induced gas plasma have drawn extensive attention owing to the ultra-wide spectral bandwidth, the high electric field strength, and no material damage threshold. However, the abundant and multi-dimensional cross-scale light-matter interactions during filamentation intertwine, interact and restrict mutually, which not only puts the physical mechanism of THz radiation under debate, but also limits the optimization techniques of THz wave generation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
A breakthrough discovery in carbon capture conversion for ethylene production
A team of researchers led by Meenesh Singh at University of Illinois Chicago has discovered a way to convert 100% of carbon dioxide captured from industrial exhaust into ethylene, a key building block for plastic products. Their findings are published in Cell Reports Physical Science. While researchers have been exploring...
Phys.org
Researchers devise a theoretical description of light-induced topological states
Topological materials that possess certain atomic-level symmetries, including topological insulators and topological semi-metals, have elicited fascination among many condensed matter scientists because of their complex electronic properties. Now, researchers in Japan have demonstrated that a normal semiconductor can be transformed into a topological semi-metal by light irradiation. Further, they showed how spin-dependent responses could appear when illuminated with circularly-polarized laser light. Published in Physical Review B, this work explores the possibility of creating topological semi-metals and manifesting new physical properties by light control, which may open up a rich physical frontier for topological properties.
Phys.org
Newly identified genes may help protect crops against flooding
Researchers at Hiroshima University are closer to identifying the molecular processes underlying how floods deprive plants of oxygen—and how to engineer hardier crops. Flooding is a global risk, according to the World Bank, with the lives and property of billions of people threatened. Even more people are at risk of starvation as a knock-on effect of floods: the waters can drown crops. Now, researchers are getting closer to identifying the molecular processes underlying how floods deprive plants of oxygen—and how to engineer hardier crops.
Phys.org
Spatiotemporal manipulation of femtosecond light pulses for on-chip devices
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses spatiotemporal manipulation of femtosecond light pulses for on-chip devices. With the development of highly integrated nanophotonic devices, researchers have begun to pursue new methods of flexibly manipulating the on-chip light signals in both extremely small spatial scale (e.g., nanometer) and ultrafast temporal scale (e.g., femtosecond). The control of optical signals in nanometer and femtosecond scales not only provides fundamental insights into the ultrafast dynamics of the interaction between light and matter, but also offers an effective platform for high-efficiency ultrafast signal processing in integrated nanophotonic devices, and optical detection and imaging with super-spatiotemporal resolution. Thus, research of spatiotemporal light-field manipulation is of great significance and can be widely applied in the fields of photonic circuits, photonic information processing, quantum information processing, neuromorphic computing and artificial intelligence, and ultrafast optical wavefront measurement.
Phys.org
Carnivorous plants inspire smart slippery surfaces and bionic robots
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses how carnivorous plants inspire smart slippery surfaces and bionic robots. Carnivorous plants have inspired innovations of advanced stimuli-responsive actuators and lubricant-infused slippery surfaces. However, developing hybrid bionic devices that combine carnivorous plants' active and passive prey trapping capabilities remains challenging. The research team developed a moisture-responsive shape-morphing slippery surface. They integrated a lubricant-infused slippery surface with an LRGO/GO bilayer actuator. The team prepared a series of proof-of-concept actuators, including a smart frog tongue and a smart flower, demonstrating active/passive trapping, droplet manipulation, and sensing.
Phys.org
The thermodynamics of life taking shape
Revealing the scientific laws that govern our world is often considered the "holy grail" by scientists, as such discoveries have wide-ranging implications. In an exciting development from Japan, scientists have shown how to use geometric representations to encode the laws of thermodynamics, and apply these representations to obtain generalized predictions. This work may significantly improve our understanding of the theoretical limits that apply within chemistry and biology.
Phys.org
New study on financial management in higher ed shows that budgeting flexibility is the key to security
The decades-long decline in U.S. college enrollment experienced its largest two-year decrease in more than 50 years this spring. Universities increasingly face stiffer competition with less money from state budgets, which does not bode well for their financial security. A new study from the Strategic Management Journal (SMJ) finds that the universities thriving in this environment are doing more with less simply by adopting more flexible budgeting. The problem is, many universities face internal and external pressures that inhibit financial flexibility.
Phys.org
Climate models unreliable in predicting wave damage to coral reefs, say scientists
Climate models are unreliable when it comes to predicting the damage that tropical cyclones will do to sensitive coral reefs, according to a study published in the journal Earth's Future. With the expectation that tropical cyclones will increase in intensity with climate change, there has been interest among conservationists to...
Phys.org
High-resolution images of the sun show its chromosphere in vivid detail
New images of the sun's chromosphere—the lower region of the solar atmosphere—have been released, and to say they are "stellar" is an understatement. Simply, they are stunning. The high-resolution images were taken with the now-fully-operational Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the summit of Haleakala, Maui, in Hawai'i. Scientists say the new observatory—with its large 4-meter (13-ft) primary mirror—will enable a new era of solar science, and provide a leap forward in understanding the sun and its impacts on our planet.
Phys.org
A building block for liver fitness in old age
The liver can regenerate even in old age and remains surprisingly fit, even though the chromatin in its cells undergoes major remodeling due to epigenetic changes, as researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne have now discovered. One possible reason why the transformation has minor consequences could be a mechanism that the researchers now describe in the journal Molecular Systems Biology.
Phys.org
Fear has negative impact on mitigation behavior toward climate change
In a study published in Climatic Change, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences tried to explore how emotions of fear or hope affect curriculum-based climate change education. They designed a curriculum focusing on factual knowledge of climatic change, coupled with a video clip pro for the knowledge lectures intended to instill emotions of fear or hope as manipulated treatments.
Phys.org
Earliest land animals had fewer skull bones than fish, restricting their evolution
The skulls of tetrapods had fewer bones than extinct and living fish, limiting their evolution for millions of years, according to a latest study. By analyzing fossil skulls of animals across the transition from an aquatic to terrestrial environment, researchers from the University of Bristol, Barcelona's Universitat Pompeu Fabra and University College London discovered that tetrapods had more complex connections between their skull bones than fish. And, rather than promoting the diversification of life on land, these changes to skull anatomy actually restricted the evolution of tetrapod skulls.
Comments / 0