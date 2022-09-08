Read full article on original website
Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot this fall
As fall and cooler weather approaches, the Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted as people spend more time indoors and students return to school, respiratory illness such as coronavirus and influenza are more likely to spread.
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
Never Forget: Events across Northeast Ohio reflect, honor lives lost on Sept. 11
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — People of different ages, faiths, and even countries came together in Northeast Ohio on Sunday to commemorate September 11, 2001, and the terrorist attacks that devastated the nation and killed nearly 3,000 people. At Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland brought...
Cleveland Clinic returns to open levels of visitation starting Tuesday, masks still required
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic announced Monday they are returning to open levels of visitation at all of their locations throughout the United States starting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Masks, however, are still required while inside any Cleveland Clinic facility, officials noted. “As we enter a new phase of the...
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial
Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report. The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week. Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop. COVID deaths in the...
Gas prices drop 16 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices throughout the region have dropped within the last week. Gas prices dropped 16.2 cents per gallon, bringing the city’s average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
New COVID-19 boosters are here. Health officials are encouraging the public to get the shot.
Ohio health officials are urging the public — especially those at risk of severe disease — to get the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the Omicron variants that are currently circulating. "Fewer of us are, in fact, contracting serious illness. Much of the credit of that goes...
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases considerably dropping in all three counties
After a few weeks of increasing cases, COVID-19 cases in the Valley appear to be waning this week with all three counties reporting lower numbers. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 280 cases (274.8 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 701 cases (306.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 605 cases (305.6 per 100k).
Purse harvested from Village Garden, magic mushrooms from Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
A Highland Heights woman went to the Village Garden for a meeting and general maintenance around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 3. About 40 minutes later, when she returned to her Honda Odyssey, left unlocked with the windows open, she found that her purse had been removed from the front passenger’s seat.
Police investigating possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School, a news release said. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a Kent police officer patrolling the school was told about a vague threat made on social media the night before, police said.
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
‘Emma has been found’: Teen last seen at airport found safe
The Twinsburg City School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that Emma Linek has been safely found.
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
