ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot this fall

As fall and cooler weather approaches, the Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted as people spend more time indoors and students return to school, respiratory illness such as coronavirus and influenza are more likely to spread.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Ashtabula, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
City
Huron, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial

Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Down Significantly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new reported coronavirus cases was down significantly in Thursday’s weekly report. The 21,000-plus new cases represent a 14-percent drop from last week. Stark County’s 548 case number is an even larger percentage drop. COVID deaths in the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armond Budish
Person
Mike Dewine
WKYC

Gas prices drop 16 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices throughout the region have dropped within the last week. Gas prices dropped 16.2 cents per gallon, bringing the city’s average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Northeast Ohio#County Executive#Ohio Department Of Health#General Health#Linus Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKYC

Police investigating possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School, a news release said. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a Kent police officer patrolling the school was told about a vague threat made on social media the night before, police said.
KENT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy