ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

Healthy Hearts and Paws to relocate to Warren Township

Healthy Hearts and Paws has announced on Sunday that it's getting ready to move from its current location in Brookfield over to Warren Township after their current property was recently purchased. The new property will be located at 2640 Tod Lane NW, and closing for the property will begin on...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Canfield, OH
Obituaries
Mahoning County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Canfield, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
metromonthly.net

Noodlefun brings authentic Japanese ramen to downtown Warren

A terrible accident turned Nate Barker’s life toward cooking. A gas main exploded at his father’s house, and his dad was hospitalized for 18 months. Barker was attending Grove City College, playing football and thinking about becoming a lawyer, but his father’s brush with death gave the future chef a new outlook.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Obituary#Pig#Charity#Hardwood Ranch Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Charities
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man dies in truck crash

State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Caller threatens to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary school, police say

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police said an unknown man placed a threatening call Friday afternoon to Walls Elementary School. According to police, the caller said he would bring a gun, specifically an AK-47 rifle, to the school. No gun was found on school property, Kent police said. Below is...
KENT, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy