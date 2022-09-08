Read full article on original website
Canfield Back the Blue helps family of fallen officer
On Saturday, the community honored fallen officer and Sebring resident Joseph Amabeli and his family.
Healthy Hearts and Paws to relocate to Warren Township
Healthy Hearts and Paws has announced on Sunday that it's getting ready to move from its current location in Brookfield over to Warren Township after their current property was recently purchased. The new property will be located at 2640 Tod Lane NW, and closing for the property will begin on...
Reynolds remembers its WWII camp
In Mercer County, the Reynolds Drive-In hosted a special presentation on Camp Reynolds.
Businesses donate 7,000 pounds of food to local pantry
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County has kicked off Hunger Action Month strong.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding.
‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
Noodlefun brings authentic Japanese ramen to downtown Warren
A terrible accident turned Nate Barker’s life toward cooking. A gas main exploded at his father’s house, and his dad was hospitalized for 18 months. Barker was attending Grove City College, playing football and thinking about becoming a lawyer, but his father’s brush with death gave the future chef a new outlook.
Local food pantry has empty shelves, needs donations
The food options at Lincoln PK-8's food pantry are scarce. With inflation taking its toll on families living on a tight budget, the school and a local church group are teaming up to make sure children don't go hungry.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Youngstown driver killed in Carroll Co. culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.
Mahoning County milkweed collection effort underway to save monarch butterflies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents are encouraged to harvest milkweed seed pods as part of a statewide effort to establish habitats for the rapidly declining monarch butterfly. The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District office and its offices across the state are collecting the pods now...
‘Emma has been found’: Teen last seen at airport found safe
The Twinsburg City School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that Emma Linek has been safely found.
2 local moms of girls with special needs praise inclusive cheer team
Two local moms are overwhelmed with support after a Columbiana County cheer team has gone above and beyond to support their daughters who have disabilities.
Youngstown man dies in truck crash
State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
Caller threatens to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary school, police say
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police said an unknown man placed a threatening call Friday afternoon to Walls Elementary School. According to police, the caller said he would bring a gun, specifically an AK-47 rifle, to the school. No gun was found on school property, Kent police said. Below is...
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
