Sumter County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
Americus Times-Recorder

Despite effort from SC defense, Panthers fall to Crisp County in “Battle of the Flint”

CORDELE – Having had an extra week to prepare for their annual “Battle of the Flint” rivalry against Crisp County (CC), the Sumter County High School Football Team (SC) came into Friday night’s game against the Cougars hoping to take the bragging rights back to the west side of the Flint River and to improve its overall record to 2-1 on the season. Throughout the entire contest, the Panther defense kept SC in the game by getting stops and forcing turnovers, but a struggling SC offense, coupled with miscues on special teams, proved to be the Panthers’ undoing as the Cougars defeated SC 19-0 on Friday, September 9 at the CCHS football stadium.
WALB 10

Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 3Player of the Week: Ryan Jenkins. Jenkins is a junior DE at Westover High School. In the Patriot’s win over Spencer, Jenkins had 12 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick and a touchdown.
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 4

LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/9. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27. Irwin County 41, Turner County 7. Crisp County 19, Sumter County 0. Monroe 12, Westover 6. Stay tuned...
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW’s College of Business and Computing makes the “Honor Roll”: COBAC globally recognized for academic achievement, student engagement

AMERICUS – The College of Business and Computing (COBAC) at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is proud to announce its High Honors designation with Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international business honor society. Schools that earn recognition in BGS’ Chapter Honor Roll program are commended for their commitment to academic excellence, leadership and student success.
WALB 10

Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
WALB 10

Monroe High School remembers 9/11

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11, and many people are paying tribute remembering the lives lost and praising those first responders who put their lives on the line. Monroe High School was one of those groups. Frederick Polite, Monroe High School Principal, said it’s important to...
Albany Herald

Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll

ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
WTVM

Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
WTVM

Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
WMAZ

Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting

MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
