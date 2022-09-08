Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats suffer shut out loss to Bleckley County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SC) suffered their second straight loss of the season when the Bleckley County Royals (BC) shut out SC 17-0 on Friday, September 9 at Wildcat Stadium. While the SC defense did what it could to keep the Wildcats in the game, this was...
Americus Times-Recorder
Former SGTC Assistant basketball coach Reco Dawson named as Shelton State Men’s Basketball Coach
AMERICUS – Former South Georgia Technical College assistant men’s basketball coach and head coach for the Central Georgia Technical College Titans basketball team has been named head men’s basketball coach for Shelton State Community College. Dawson served as the Jets assistant basketball coach at South Georgia Technical...
Americus Times-Recorder
Despite effort from SC defense, Panthers fall to Crisp County in “Battle of the Flint”
CORDELE – Having had an extra week to prepare for their annual “Battle of the Flint” rivalry against Crisp County (CC), the Sumter County High School Football Team (SC) came into Friday night’s game against the Cougars hoping to take the bragging rights back to the west side of the Flint River and to improve its overall record to 2-1 on the season. Throughout the entire contest, the Panther defense kept SC in the game by getting stops and forcing turnovers, but a struggling SC offense, coupled with miscues on special teams, proved to be the Panthers’ undoing as the Cougars defeated SC 19-0 on Friday, September 9 at the CCHS football stadium.
WALB 10
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 3Player of the Week: Ryan Jenkins. Jenkins is a junior DE at Westover High School. In the Patriot’s win over Spencer, Jenkins had 12 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick and a touchdown.
Albany State Coach Gabe Giardina Speaks on Huge Test Against Florida AM
Albany State Golden Rams head coach is focused on his team's first game against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 4
LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/9. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27. Irwin County 41, Turner County 7. Crisp County 19, Sumter County 0. Monroe 12, Westover 6. Stay tuned...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW’s College of Business and Computing makes the “Honor Roll”: COBAC globally recognized for academic achievement, student engagement
AMERICUS – The College of Business and Computing (COBAC) at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is proud to announce its High Honors designation with Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international business honor society. Schools that earn recognition in BGS’ Chapter Honor Roll program are commended for their commitment to academic excellence, leadership and student success.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALB 10
Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields. Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment. Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
Georgia Power work leads to temporary closure of Cox Landing
ALBANY — Cox Landing just off Philema Road in Albany was closed Friday so that Georgia Power could use the site to launch a barge and equipment. Cox Landing is expected to be closed Monday and Tuesday as well. Georgia Power has requested and received permission to use the...
WALB 10
Monroe High School remembers 9/11
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11, and many people are paying tribute remembering the lives lost and praising those first responders who put their lives on the line. Monroe High School was one of those groups. Frederick Polite, Monroe High School Principal, said it’s important to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll
ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
Warner Robins neighbors glad to see annual Christmas parade return to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a Warner Robins tradition on the first Saturday in December. Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time, he's headed back to Watson Boulevard. "Every Christmas, that's part of what you do, you have to go see the parade," Blanca Bowman said. For...
WTVM
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
WTVM
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
WMAZ
Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting
MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
Comments / 0