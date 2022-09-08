ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
msn.com

Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
The Independent

‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
9News

A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth owned nearly 30 dogs throughout her life

LONDON, UK — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet" always by her mother-in-law's side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.
petguide.com

Queen Elizabeth's Corgis To Stay In the Family Following Her Passing

The late Queen’s love for Corgis was widely known – she got her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday in 1944, and has never been without a pooch by her side since then. She owned more than 30 dogs during her 70-year reign, and while Corgis were definitely her favored breed – she didn’t own this breed exclusively. In fact, she is credited for creating the crossbreed Dorgi, when one of her Corgis mated with her sister’s, Princess Margaret, dachshund, producing a litter of cute, short-legged mixed breeds.
The Independent

Official notice confirming Queen Elizabeth II’s death displayed outside Buckingham Palace

An official notice confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II was attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening (8 September).“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement read.Crowds of people gathered in London as news of the monarch’s death broke.Buckingham Palace have not yet released an official time of death, but members of the royal family had rushed to Scotland ahead of the announcement.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

