Queen Elizabeth II was "frail" but in "good spirits" when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen's Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.

