Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
msn.com
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
As crowds gathered to await the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, a rainbow was spotted at Buckingham Palace.
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
WUSA
Here's What Could Happen to Queen Elizabeth's Corgis After Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was a dog and horse lover her whole life, so it's no wonder that fans are wondering what will happen to her beloved pets following news of her death on Thursday. Her Majesty is said to have had four dogs at the time of her death, two...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her Balmoral estate
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
9News
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth owned nearly 30 dogs throughout her life
LONDON, UK — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet" always by her mother-in-law's side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.
petguide.com
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis To Stay In the Family Following Her Passing
The late Queen’s love for Corgis was widely known – she got her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday in 1944, and has never been without a pooch by her side since then. She owned more than 30 dogs during her 70-year reign, and while Corgis were definitely her favored breed – she didn’t own this breed exclusively. In fact, she is credited for creating the crossbreed Dorgi, when one of her Corgis mated with her sister’s, Princess Margaret, dachshund, producing a litter of cute, short-legged mixed breeds.
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will go to her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife
The Duke and Duchess of York will look after Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis, according to news reports. Muick and Sandy are two young corgis that Prince Andrew, one of the queen's sons, and his daughters gave her in 2021. The present was intended to lift her spirits after her husband, Prince Philip, died.
Meghan and Harry Adopt Mamma Mia, One of 4,000 Beagles Rescued From Breeding Facility
There’s a new member of the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have adopted a dog — and not just any dog. Meghan and Harry’s new dog is one of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a breeding facility for animal testing, after it had violated the Animal Welfare Act.
A History of Balmoral Castle, Where Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Days
It was a tradition for Queen Elizabeth II to spend part of her summer at Balmoral castle in the Scottish Highlands. This year was no different, but with her health declining, the 96-year-old British monarch ended up taking her last breath at the beloved property on September 8, 2022. Her...
Official notice confirming Queen Elizabeth II’s death displayed outside Buckingham Palace
An official notice confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II was attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening (8 September).“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement read.Crowds of people gathered in London as news of the monarch’s death broke.Buckingham Palace have not yet released an official time of death, but members of the royal family had rushed to Scotland ahead of the announcement.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
