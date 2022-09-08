Read full article on original website
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
Local Army families upset over housing conditions at Fort Belvoir
Residents at Fort Belvoir in Virginia are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions that they say is leading to their personal property being destroyed. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
Survey: DC-area commuting trends show telework ‘explosion,’ major drop in transit use
More people are teleworking, and those who are commuting are using transit less and less, according to a recent survey by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The survey shows a five-fold increase in teleworking, a three-fold decrease in transit and the largest drop in drive-alone trips since 2010. The...
1 taken to hospital after shots fired in Alexandria, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One person is injured in a Sunday night shots fired incident in Alexandria, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. Alexandria police officers found one person injured. The injured person was...
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Participants climb 110 stories at National Harbor 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in honor of fallen firefighters
OXON HILL, Md. - In honor of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland held a stair climb event. Participants in the event held on Sunday were asked to climb the equivalent of...
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Firefighters Work To Contain Three-Story Apartment Fire In Montgomery County
Montgomery County firefighters are battling a residential blaze that has taken over a three-story building, authorities say. Officials were dispatched around noon, Friday, Sept. 9 to the 11500 block of Amherst Avenue, off of Blue Ridge Avenue after reports of a fire in a three-story garden apartment building, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park. Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive. Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene. Images...
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
Man agrees to pay civil penalty for digging on part of National Military Park property
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Alexandria will pay thousands in a civil penalty for illegal excavation and damage at a National Park Service property. According to a release, rangers at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park conducted a multi-year investigation under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks
If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
