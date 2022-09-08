Read full article on original website
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
Ponca City News
Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate drops nearly 20 percent since statewide program launch
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month. Since the launch of a statewide program in 2007, Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has decreased by nearly 20 percent according to statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The IMR was 8.2 per 1,000 live births...
Local doctor wants to know why the state’s Covid-19 death total doesn’t add up to CDC total
The State of Oklahoma posts a different COVID-19 death total on the health department website compared to the CDC.
blackchronicle.com
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down, but now as students head back to school as early as next week, University of Oklahoma Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma, and they say it can come fast.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington executed
The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington.Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.| MORE | Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of executionOklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow and media witnesses did not report any complications with the execution.Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied it Wednesday.Coddington expressed remorse during his clemency hearing. His attorneys said he was a changed man and not the same addict who killed Hale.| MORE | Stitt denies clemency, execution date draws near for death row inmate James CoddingtonHale’s son said following the execution that he did not believe Coddington was remorseful.”He proved today that it wasn’t genuine. His final statement, he thanked his girlfriend and his attorneys, but he never apologized. He never mentioned my dad. He never mentioned my family,” Mitch Hale said. “So, there was no true remorse. I mean, he forgave Gov. Stitt, which Gov. Stitt didn’t have anything to do with this. The court system is why he’s here and his actions. But, no, he didn’t have any real remorse. He sold it well, and his attorneys sold it well to the clemency board, but there was no remorse.”He didn’t bring up my dad. He didn’t bring up my family. I know him. So, no, there was no remorse. He proved it today.”Mitch Hale also said the execution allows him and his family to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”A lot of talk about closure. There’s no such thing as that, and we’ve dealt with this,” Mitch Hale said. “Today’s not a good day. It’s not a bad day. It’s just a new day for our family. We can finally move on. It’s not going to heal anything, but it closes this chapter.”Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement regarding Coddington’s execution.”The state’s execution of James Coddington was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma. Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”The execution was the first of 25 scheduled in Oklahoma over the next few years.Earlier this year, a judge ruled the state’s execution method does not violate death row inmates’ constitutional rights.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation finds diseased deer within miles of panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY — A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle south of Felt, Okla., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced this week. The CWD positive...
KOCO
Editorial: 988 hotline part of effort to help lower suicide rate in Oklahoma
Three numbers could save a life. The national Suicide and Crisis lifeline is 988, and it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Thoughts of suicide can impact anyone and are more prevalent than we may think, impacting all ages, races and backgrounds. In our state, 883 Oklahomans...
KOCO
Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
KOCO
Can companies decide which drugs to offer on their insurance plan?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Can companies decide which drugs to offer on their insurance plan?. Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby took the question to the Supreme Court years ago. Now, it is back in the spotlight. A federal judge just sided with an employer who does not want to offer an...
KOCO
Stitt announces who is on state’s task force to help women, children
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced who will be on the state’s task force that was formed to help women and children. Oklahoma has now banned all abortion with the only exception being to save the life of the mother. Critics have said if you’re going to ban abortion, there isn’t enough help to support new moms after a baby is born.
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma family seeking answers after company loses dad’s body donated for medical research
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jesse Hall said his father had been ill, but when he passed away in September 2018, his death still came as a shock. - Advertisement - “My dad died so young and he was 63,” he said Wednesday in an interview with KFOR.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools Dealing With Shortage Of Registered Nurses
Oklahoma is not only dealing with a teacher shortage but also a lack of school nurses. According to the State Department of Education, there are less than 400 school nurses for the more than 700,000 students across the state. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with a registered nurse at...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees
Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
addictedtovacation.com
20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions
These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
KOCO
Oklahomans honor lives lost during 9/11 terror attacks on American soil
OKLAHOMA CITY — This weekend marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on American soil. KOCO 5 looked at how Oklahomans are honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost. "This story is one of the most historical days in American history," said Kari Watkins, president and CEO of Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
kosu.org
What we know about teaching since Oklahoma's so-called critical race theory ban went into effect
There is ample confusion around what can and can’t be taught in an Oklahoma classroom and across the country. There’s also fear. That fear has been described by teachers statewide, and one in Norman has even resigned over the bill. That’s why StateImpact Oklahoma is putting together this...
wchstv.com
'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic
WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
