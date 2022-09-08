Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Akron
A couple days after Michigan State opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker deemed the performance "unacceptable." And so in their follow-up, all they did was put up 52 points and keep the opposition, Akron, off the scoreboard entirely. It still...
saturdaytradition.com
Jacoby Windmon continues to shine for Michigan State's defense with disruptive outing in Week 2
No. 14 Michigan State had a big game on the defensive side of the ball as the Spartans shut out Arkon 52-0 led by a big performance by edge rusher Jacoby Windmon. Windmon accounted for 5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 3 forced fumbles in the win over Akron.
Grading Michigan Football’s blowout win over Hawaii
Michigan football rolled past Hawaii on Saturday and got a new starting QB in the process. Here’s the report card for the Wolverines. We’re back for another edition of our Michigan football report card, something we do after each basketball and football game. This season, it’s been a...
saturdaytradition.com
Noah Kim, Michigan State QB, zips pretty throw into Tre Mosley for first career TD
Noah Kim had to wait a while for his first career touchdown. Now, he’s on the board after a nice pass to Tre Mosley near the sideline of the end zone. A 3-star piece of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class, Kim has served as the primary backup to Payton Thorne since the start of the 2021 season. With a number of close games last season, playing time has not been easy to find for Kim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 3 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 2 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Akron: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Another week, another MAC opponent coming to Spartan Stadium to challenge Michigan State. After the Spartans beat Western Michigan last Friday to open the season, Akron now comes to town for the Spartans’ second matchup of 2022. After a three-touchdown win in their opener, the Spartans will be favored by more against a program that’s typically close to the bottom of the MAC standings.
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dexter off to best start in 50 years behind 4 TDs from Michigan commit Cole Cabana
Cole Cabana is clearly on a mission this season and the Michigan commit proved that once again as he led Dexter to a historic, 27-6, win over Temperance Bedford on Friday. The 4-star tailback scored four touchdowns to help Dexter improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1966. Cabana...
Detroit News
'You never truly leave this place': MSU Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes nine new enshrinees
East Lansing — Leave it up to Draymond Green to sum up what it means to become a Hall of Famer at Michigan State. “I think one thing is you never truly leave this place,” Green said Friday night as the 2022 class was getting set to be enshrined. “You move on and go out after the dreams and other things. But to the root, to the core of who you are, it always comes back here to being a Spartan.”
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Spartans will be heading to bed a little early Friday night, ahead of Saturday’s game. That’s because it’s the first time tailgating lots will open at 7 a.m. for a late afternoon kick off. On Saturdays, tailgating lots will now we open...
WILX-TV
DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT
DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mullet competition returns to Eagle Days
Eagle Days is on now at Eagle Park in Eagle, Michigan. The weekend-long fair includes a lot of fun activities, petting zoos and even a mullet contest.
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
msu.edu
MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing
UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One injured in East Lansing shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
WILX-TV
Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing two Camaros from the General Motors Grand River Plant. Lansing police tell News 10 that around 2:30 Monday morning, GM called and said two men were attempting to steal two Camaros from its southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King and Olds Avenue.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
FanSided
282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0