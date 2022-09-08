ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Grading Michigan Football’s blowout win over Hawaii

Michigan football rolled past Hawaii on Saturday and got a new starting QB in the process. Here’s the report card for the Wolverines. We’re back for another edition of our Michigan football report card, something we do after each basketball and football game. This season, it’s been a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Kim, Michigan State QB, zips pretty throw into Tre Mosley for first career TD

Noah Kim had to wait a while for his first career touchdown. Now, he’s on the board after a nice pass to Tre Mosley near the sideline of the end zone. A 3-star piece of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class, Kim has served as the primary backup to Payton Thorne since the start of the 2021 season. With a number of close games last season, playing time has not been easy to find for Kim.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Akron, OH
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan State vs. Akron: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Another week, another MAC opponent coming to Spartan Stadium to challenge Michigan State. After the Spartans beat Western Michigan last Friday to open the season, Akron now comes to town for the Spartans’ second matchup of 2022. After a three-touchdown win in their opener, the Spartans will be favored by more against a program that’s typically close to the bottom of the MAC standings.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Detroit News

'You never truly leave this place': MSU Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes nine new enshrinees

East Lansing — Leave it up to Draymond Green to sum up what it means to become a Hall of Famer at Michigan State. “I think one thing is you never truly leave this place,” Green said Friday night as the 2022 class was getting set to be enshrined. “You move on and go out after the dreams and other things. But to the root, to the core of who you are, it always comes back here to being a Spartan.”
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT

DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
DEWITT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Western Michigan#American Football#College Football#Spartans
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing

UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WLNS

One injured in East Lansing shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing two Camaros from the General Motors Grand River Plant. Lansing police tell News 10 that around 2:30 Monday morning, GM called and said two men were attempting to steal two Camaros from its southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King and Olds Avenue.
LANSING, MI
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy