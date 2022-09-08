East Lansing — Leave it up to Draymond Green to sum up what it means to become a Hall of Famer at Michigan State. “I think one thing is you never truly leave this place,” Green said Friday night as the 2022 class was getting set to be enshrined. “You move on and go out after the dreams and other things. But to the root, to the core of who you are, it always comes back here to being a Spartan.”

