Campbell County, VA

WFXR

Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau of Criminal...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Gretna Man Charged in Murder

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania county jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
GRETNA, VA
wfirnews.com

Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
WDBJ7.com

Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
HURT, VA
WSET

80+ animals seized from abandoned house in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from an abandoned house on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the residence was standing open.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Gretna murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. Deputies investigating death with unknown circumstances

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death with unknown circumstances. Deputies responded to the area of the 4800 block of Colonial Highway. Deputies say the investigation is on-going and more more information will be released as it becomes available.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was joined by members of the community at the National D-day Memorial to honor and remember the 343 firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on that tragic day — September 11, 2001. “When the plane hit, he called his father...
BEDFORD, VA

